Titanic was not only one of the highest grossing films in history, but also one of the most iconic in the film industry. In 2010 a sequel was released, which was created and directed by Shane Van Dyke.

James Cameron was not involved with the project, so the story does not correlate with the original film, which made its major debut in 1997 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

This time the plot is set a century after the fateful voyage of the luxury liner, which transported 2223 people, including crew and passengers. Here, check out how to watch the movie…

How and where to watch Titanic II for free?

Titanic II is not only available on a single platform. However, on one of them you can watch it for free and online. This is Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Amazon Prime Video, FlixFling, Tubi, Popcornflix, Crackle and Hoopla also have the film in their catalogs. It stars Shane Van Dyke, Marie Westbrook, Brooke Burns,

Carey Van Dyke and Bruce Davison, among others.

“On the 100th anniversary of the original voyage, a modern luxury liner christened Titanic 2, follows the path of its namesake. But when a tsunami hurls an ice berg into the new ship’s path, the passengers and crew must fight to avoid a similar fate”, describes the official synopsis.