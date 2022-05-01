After reprising his role of Peter Parker for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', many people wonder if Tobey Maguire will return to the big screen soon. Here, check out what we know about the actor's future projects.

Prior to reprising his role as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tobey Maguire hadn’t appeared in many movies and TV shows in the last decade and instead he’s been focused on his work as a producer. However, his return to the big screen has created a momentum for the actor and many wonder if he’s going to star in more movies.

California-born Maguire, 46, started his career in the 90’s getting a few roles in TV shows and films such as 'Pleasantville' (1998), 'Ride With the Devil' (1999) or 'Wonder Boys' (2000). However, his big break was the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, which catapulted him as a global star.

Other of his roles include 'Brothers' (2009), for which he landed a Golden Globe nomination, and 'The Great Gatsby' (2013), alongside his long-time friend Leonardo Di Caprio. While he has been more invested in his production company Material Pictures, he has a project in the making. Here, check it out.

Tobey Maguire’s upcoming movie: Everything we know about ‘Babylon’

After ‘No Way Home’, Maguire’s next appearance on the big screen will be in ‘Babylon’, a period drama from the golden age of Hollywood which is set during the transition between silent movies and “talkies.” And it’s a big project.

The film is directed by Damien Chazelle ('La La Land', 'Whiplash') and it will star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Pitt will portray a fictionalized version of actor/director John Gilbert, while Robbie will portray a version of actress Clara Bow. Meanwhile, it was announced recently that Maguire will play movie icon Charles Chaplin, while also producing the film.

‘Babylon’ was originally stated to be released last year, however, due to issues related to COVID-19, the release was delayed to December 25, 2022. The rest of the cast consists of: Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, P.J. Byrne, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Jean Smart.

What about Spider-Man 4?

After the enormous success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the warm response for both Andrew Garfield’s and Maguire’s return, there was speculation about Sony’s plan for the character and the possibility of one of them having a solo project. Sam Raimi, director of the first trilogy, open up about the possibility of a Spider-Man 4 in an interview with Rolling Stone:

“My love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota (...) It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: ‘Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?’ There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”

So far, Maguire hasn’t said anything about a possible return but he did share that the experience of working in ‘No Way Home’ was emotional for him. “I was just grateful every day. Really, it was such a rich experience and, as the guys have touched on, the kind of sharing of something and the brotherhood of it. It was just so rich, emotional,” he explained in an interview with Deadline.