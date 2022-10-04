Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been together since 2006, building a family through the years. Here are the details about how many kids they have together and their names.

One of the most popular relationships in sports is still the one between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. They have been together for almost 16 years, creating a family and loving their kids every single they as the good parents they are.

Tom Brady is one of the most successful players in NFL history. He has managed to win seven Super Bowl rings, giving lots of joys to Patriots and Buccaneers fans through the years.

But nowadays he is more focused on his relationship with Gisele Bundchen. Before the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, it was reported that the couple had an 'epic fight' thanks to Brady's decision to un-retire from football as the model wanted him to be more involved with her and their kids finally.

How many kids do Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have together?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen met in 2006 and started a relationship since then. The quarterback proposed in 2009 and then their story growed alongside their children.

With Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady has two kids, a girl named Vivian Lake Brady and a boy, Benjamin Rein Brady. The first one is the youngest with only nine years-old; as the second one is 12-years-old.

Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen met, the Buccaneers quarterback dated Hollywood actress Bridget Moynahan. They ended their relationship in 2006, but in 2007 she revealed she was pregnant and that he was the father. For this reason, TB12 has a total of three children, with John Edward Thomas Moynahan being the eldest.