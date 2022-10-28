The problems between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen don't seem to stop and they will file for divorce this Friday. Will this really be the end of the iconic couple? Here, take a look at their love story up to the day they met.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been together for an eternity and have established themselves as one of the strongest and most beautiful couples in the industry. No one realized that the marriage was slowly wearing down, until the model decided to give the athlete a final ultimatum.

Now, according to CNN, they couldn't be further away from reconciliation and this Friday they will file for divorce in Florida. In early October, the source revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the iconic model hired divorce lawyers because of their "marital problems".

The two reportedly lived apart for some time and during an interview with Elle, Bundchen confessed that she was worried about her husband returning to soccer after initially retiring last winter. "This is a very violent sport. I have my children and I would like him to be more present", she stated.

How did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen meet?

They have had a complicated history since the beginning of their relationship and have had to overcome several challenges together. Tom and Gisele met for the first time on a blind date at a restaurant (Turks & Frogs) in New York City during December 2006. The quarterback had been in a three-year long relationship with his girlfriend at the time, Bridget Moynahan, but they announced their separation in mid-December of that same year.

During an interview with Vogue in 2009, the Brazilian model confessed that it was love at first sight that she felt an instant connection. "I knew the right way, the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I said, 'That's the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen in my life!' We sat and talked for three hours".

They went public with their relationship in January 2007, but by the following month the first big challenge had arrived: Moynahan was pregnant with Brady's child.

Gisele confessed "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The next day, the news was everywhere and I felt like my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, it wasn't an easy time" and added "I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don't think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn't have known what I was made of".

How many years were Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen together?

The couple married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica in February 2009, just a month after getting engaged in secret. Soon after, they celebrated their marriage again in April of that year with a lavish three-day party in Costa Rica. At the end of the year they welcomed their first child together, Benjamin Rein.

In the model's memoir, she confessed that the two decided to enlarge their family earlier than planned because they wanted Jack (Tom's first son) to have siblings his age or close to it. They were together for 13 years, until today. Both decided to use social media platforms to express their gratitude for the time they spent as a family and to assure that they will go their separate ways.

Brady posted a story on Instagram stressing "We are blessed with two beautiful children who will continue to be the center of both of our world. We will continue to work together as their parents to give them the love and attention they deserve".

While Bundchen emphasized that the most important thing is their children and that even though they are going through a difficult time, they will always look out for the welfare of the little ones. She also assured that "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through somethings like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always".