On February 1 of 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Following a very disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

The last few months have been very complicated for him on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. As a consequence, Brady’s personal life has been a hot topic.

Veronika Rajek and Reese Witherspoon have been some celebrities linked to Tom Brady. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Kim Kardashian could be in a relationship with the former quarterback.

Are Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian dating?

The rumors of Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian dating were sparked by a report from Page Six. According to the information, Brady convinced Kardashian to buy a house in his neighborhood at Bahamas. “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

Of course, when the news about their close friendship appeared, many fans wondered on social media if the move meant a possible romance between Brady and Kardashian.

However, Page Six confirmed that the same source which revealed the Bahamas’ house report, also stated clearly that there was no relationship whatsoever between the two stars.