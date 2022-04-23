Tom Brady's documentary series will finally reach its conclusion with the release of the 10 and final episode. Here, check out when and how to watch it in the US.

After surprising everyone with his retirement and then un-retirement just 40 days later, fans will probably get a more extensive explanation for everything that led Tom Brady to those decisions in the upcoming and final episode of his docuseries ‘Man In The Arena’.

While still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, Brady teamed up with director Gotham Chopra to tell the story of his 22-year career. The first nine episodes were broadcast at the end of last year but there was a 10th episode still in production.

While there was no indication that the series was concluded, Chopra explained that the final episode was going to come out “soon”. Now, it’s almost time to watch the highly anticipated climax for Tom Brady’s docuseries.

‘Man In the Arena: When and how to watch Tom Brady’s docuseries episode 10

The final episode of Tom Brady's documentary series ‘Man in the Arena’ will be released at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, April 25, two days before the 2022 NFL Draft, exclusively on ESPN+, where you can also catch the previous episodes. The series is also available for a limited time on Disney+ and Hulu.

The finale will include interviews with Tom Brady himself, Rob Gronkowski, and Tom Brady Sr., the father of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. It promises to be an emotionally charged episode and fans expect that it will answer more questions about Brady’s “retirement”.

Brady was also subject of reports that stated that he would have become part of the Miami Dolphins, becoming a part-owner. However, he will compete once again with Tampa Bay, as he explained, he wanted to give the organization “another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we'd all be very proud of."