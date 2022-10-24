Tom Brady is having a rough year and it seems to be getting worse every week. Amid his divorce rumors, his Ex-girlfriend posted a cryptic quote about relationships. Is she sending a message to the quarterback?

It is not the best moment in Tom Brady's life. Besides his football problems, the 45-year-old quarterback is reportedly getting a divorce. Now, his Ex-girlfriend has apparently talked about the situation after she just posted a cryptic quote about relationships.

The second semester of 2022 has been awful for Tom Brady. After he decided to return for the current NFL season, he had huge troubles at home with his wife Gisele Bundchen, who expected to have more time with her husband finally.

For this reason, it has been reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hired divorce lawyers to end their marriage. After these rumors, the quarterback's ex-girlfriend used her social media to send a cryptic message that could be for the Buccaneers player.

Bridget Moynahan shares cryptic message about break ups amid Tom Brady's divorce rumors

Tom Brady's past seems to be emerging again. Bridget Moynahan, former girlfriend, appeared on her Instagram to post a very suspicious message that people think could be for her ex-boyfriend.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," posted Briged Moynahan on her Instagram. The quote is from family and marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

Of course these quotes surprised everybody as she posted them at the exact same time as Tom Brady's divorce rumors emerged. She didn't add something else, but the quarterback's fans think it could be a message for her ex.

Brady and Moynahan ended their relationship back in 2006, but a year later she revealed her pregnancy and that TB12 was the father, so John Edward Thomas Moynahan is the eldest son of the Buccaneers quarterback.