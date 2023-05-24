The last few months have been very complicated for Tom Brady on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his retirement from the NFL. As a consequence, when he was no longer playing, Brady’s personal life became a hot topic.

After a disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

Veronika Rajek, Reese Witherspoon and even Kim Kardashian have been some celebrities linked to Tom Brady. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Taylor Swift has now been linked to the former quarterback.

Is Taylor Swift the new girlfriend of Tom Brady?

The rumors about Tom Brady and Taylor Swift dating arrived in a very strange way. There was no information at all on social media, until the betting site BetQL revealed new odds about who could be the next girlfriend of the former quarterback.

In a very unexpected turn of events, Taylor Swift appeared as the biggest name related to Brady over celebrities such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrossio, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

When these odds became public, millions of fans wondered if there was a real chance about Tom Brady being in a relationship with the superstar singer as they were never mentioned together in any type of event.

So far, there’s no confirmation about a relationship between them, but, as a real possible bet, social media couldn’t believe it. The new girlfriend of Tom Brady has been a constant trending topic and now, with Taylor Swift’s impact, it just took another level.