According to multiple reports, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers amid their rift. Here, check out what are their assets, and who is the richer of the two.

It seems like things between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are getting worse. According to Page Six, both of them have hired divorce lawyers amid their marriage problems. However, reports say that the model was the first one to make the move.

According to PEOPLE, Bündchen hired a lawyer after “months of tension” between the couple, while Brady was "trying to figure out what to do" and was looking for one himself. Meanwhile, reports from Page Six state that the couple has lived apart since September.

News of a disagreement between the NFL star, 45, and the model, 42, were made public after Brady decided to un-retire only 40 days after announcing his move. Bündchen has publicly talked about how she is worried about him playing, due to the violent nature of the game. However, as divorce seems to be on the table, many people want to know how much each star’s net worth is.

Gisele Bündchen’s net worth

Bündchen is mostly known for her work as a model. She was one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret angels from 1999 to 2006. However, she also walked for the most prestigious designers and brands such as Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Christian Dior, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

Bündchen was the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry (2007) and earned the top spot on Forbes top-earning models list in 2012. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Tom Brady’s net worth

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is regarded as one of the greatest NFL players of all time. The seven-time ring winner played with the New England Patriots, before being the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his current team.

In May, Forbes reported he is now the ninth-highest-paid athlete in the world. His endorsement deals include Under Armour, Sam Adams, Foot Locker and Tag Heuer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated fortune of $250 million.

Their property combined

According to reports from Page Six, their most recent property purchase was a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami. They planned to knock down the 5,172-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion on the two-acre lot and build a new one. However, “work recently stalled on the property amid the marital fallout.”

Their other properties include, per the same source: a condo in the Tribeca area of New York City valued at $3.6 million, and a $5.7 million property in Montana, which would be Bündchen’s favorite property, according to reports.