This year, Tom Brady finally confirmed his retirement from the NFL. The last months have been very difficult for him on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

In his personal life, Reese Witherspoon, Veronika Rajek, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been some celebrities linked to Tom Brady. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Irina Shayk has now been associated with the former quarterback.

Is Irina Shayk the new girlfriend of Tom Brady?

The rumors of a possible relationship between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk sparked after both attended the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Italy.

Though they didn’t arrive together, many reports pointed out that Shayk was really interested in Brady during almost the entire party. Page Six even claimed he didn’t pay much attention. However, after the story became a huge topic on social media, the model’s team answered.

“This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening”, was the message from Cheri Bowen, VP of The Society Management, a modeling agency based in New York.

Furthermore, according to the Daily Mail, a source close to Irina Shayk admitted the two are “just friends”, but there’s nothing about a possible relationship between the two stars.