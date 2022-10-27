Tom Clancy's iconic Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski is back after 3 years of waiting but it seems to have been worth it. Here, check out when the new episodes will be released, who the cast is and what the plot will be about.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is back after a three-year wait! The fiction debuted in the Amazon Prime Video catalog in the course of 2018 and was renewed soon after for a second season that was a success. Several years have passed since the announcement of the new season and apparently it will not be the end either, as it was announced that a fourth one is on the way.

In the second season we saw how the CIA analyst undertook a global mission across the United States and several other countries to decipher the president's true intentions. He ends up going to South America to continue the investigation after tracking a suspicious shipment in the Venezuelan jungle.

It is estimated that the series took so long to get new episodes out due to some creative readjustments and also to get a new director. Vaun Wilmott, responsible for Star Trek: Discovery, took the reins of the project and everything is on track. The future looks bright for Agent Ryan fans.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Who are the cast of the third season?

John Krasinski is back in his classic Jack Ryan role and will be joined by Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. There are several new signings for this season, some like Michael Peña, who will only appear in the final episode.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: What will the third season be about?

The synopsis previews, "In the third season of the action thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome when he is informed that Project Sokol, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years ago, after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go wrong and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy".

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: When are the new episodes released?

New episodes of Jack Ryan will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, just in time for a big Christmas marathon. The previous two seasons are available for streaming on Amazon's platform.

As a fourth season of Krasinski's series has already been confirmed, it is known that it will not be the end, so we will still have to keep waiting to get to the end of the story of the action character who has captivated the audience since 2018.