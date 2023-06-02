Tom Cruise drama with Oppenheimer: What's going on with the actor and the movie?

Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise are among the stars with big releases coming this year. However, the 60-year-old actor is not very happy with Oppenheimer and has taken a strong dislike to the film starring Cillian Murphy.

The iconic director’s story will follow scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. It will hit the big screen on July 21, where it will compete with other titles such as Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie.

Although Cruise will soon release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, on July 13 this year, not everything is rosy and now he has thrown shade at Nolan’s project. Here, check out what’s going on.

Tom Cruise vs Oppenheimer for IMAX screens

Apparently, Tom Cruise is not happy about Oppenheimer taking away all the IMAX screens from his upcoming July release. The congestion of releases meant that one of them did not show the film in that format and this caused quite a drama.

Several media outlets, such as Film Updates and Puck News, confirmed that the 60-year-old actor is “furiously” showing Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One to exhibitors to get them to switch Nolan’s or Barbie‘s film to his.

Although Cruise has the support of Paramount to take on Universal and Nolan for the screens, it is difficult for the director to give in or take away space for his film. Especially since he has always been an ambassador of the IMAX format and has invested in this type of screenings.