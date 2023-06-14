After Shakira moved to Miami, she has been romantically linked to several men. First it was with actor Tom Cruise and finally with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. There were multiple rumors from an alleged source close to the singer that she was dating one of them.

It all started after the Colombian star was spotted attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix almost a month ago. There she was spotted having a friendly chat with the Top Gun actor on the starting grid of the race and in a private hospitality suite.

Some time later she was also spotted out for a ride with her sons Milan and Sasha on a yacht with the race car driver. That’s when the rumors and theories exploded, making social networks burn to know with whom the 46-year-old artist is dating.

Tom Cruise frustrated to learn of Shakira’s new relationship

Now, The Mirror not only confirmed Shakira’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton, but also assured that Tom Cruise was not happy to hear about it. The media reported that the actor was really frustrated after learning that the singer had started a new courtship.

A source close to the Oscar nominee revealed that Cruise truly believed that he and the singer-songwriter had an incredible chemistry, which is why he thought they might have started dating before long. So far, neither of the two involved have made any comment, but photos confirming the link are expected to be released soon.