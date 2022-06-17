There is no one in the film industry who doesn't know Tom Hanks. The actor has established himself as a legend, not only for his awards but for his intensity when it comes to acting. Here, find out how much he has made during his career.

Tom Hanks's net worth: How much has he earned during his career?

Tom Hanks is one of those actors who turns every production he touches into gold. The actor has established himself over the years as one of the most iconic in the industry.

His filmography includes roles such as Forrest Gump - which won him an Oscar for Best Actor in 1994 at the age of 38 - Captain John Miller, Chuck Noland and Joshua "Josh" Baskin, among others.

Acting was a factor that was always very present in his youth. "Acting classes looked like the best place for a guy who liked to make a lot of noise and be rather flamboyant. I spent a lot of time going to plays. I’d just drive to a theater, buy myself a ticket, sit in the seat and read the program, and then get into the play completely", he told to New York magazine in 1986.

How much money he has earned with his films

Hanks's films have grossed more than $4.9 billion in North America and more than $9.96 billion worldwide, making him the fourth-highest-grossing actor in North America.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has starred in worldwide films including Forrest Gump, Da Vinci Code, and Angel and Demons. His voice-over as Woody in Toy Story 3 helped the movie become the highest-grossing movie of the year with $1 billion in the box office.

As of June 2022, his net worth is $400 million.

Tom Hanks's salary as Colonel Tom Parker

Elvis is one of this year's most anticipated films. With a magnificent cast and an immersive plot, it promises to be one of the director's highest grossing productions.

It has recently come to light how much the actors have received for their respective roles in the film. According to Showbis Galore, Hanks received a total of $8 million for playing Colonel Tom Parker, the manager of the iconic King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

The film is a musical biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, chronicling the life and career of the rock star. It is scheduled for theatrical release on June 24 of this year.