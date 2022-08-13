After promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Uncharted”, Tom Holland hasn’t posted much on his social media profiles. However, the British actor made a “very brief” return to Instagram to explain why. Here, check out the full story.

After portraying Spider-Man in the MCU, Tom Holland became one of the biggest stars in the world. However, the 26-year-old hasn’t been active on any of his social media channels for a few months until now, as he has re-appeared to explain his absence.

Since December, Holland has been working non-stop. First, he was busy promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” then he made the rounds for “Uncharted” and now he is currently filming AppleTV+’s series “The Crowded Room” in New York.

The actor, who is currently dating his co-star Zendaya, has mostly kept his personal life private. However, he also has been candid about the struggles of fame, and in a new video posted on his Instagram, he decided to share why he hasn’t been using social media apps.

Tom Holland gets candid about his mental health on Instagram

In the first post he has made since July, Holland shared a two-minute video talking about his social media break: "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland said that this is just a “very brief” return to Instagram, and that he wanted to use it to “shed some light on a charity that we sponsor which is stem4.” The Spider-Man star explained that this educational program “pioneering apps, clinically advised website, and its mental health conferences helped contribute towards helping young kids who were suffering."

The actor talked about the four different apps that stem4 offers, which can be used for different mental health struggles such as self-harm, anxiety, lack of motivation and to find support. “If you're suffering, and you need help, download one of the apps that stem4 has to offer. I have all of them, I've tried them all, they're all fantastic. They're really helpful,” the actor said.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done,” he continued, “I'm going to disappear from Instagram again. And to everyone out there thanks for your love and support. I love you all, and I'll speak to you soon.”