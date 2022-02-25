Apparently, Tom Holland needs to take some time to rest from the hustle and bustle of show business, however, his fatigue could be definitive and his farewell to the world of acting could be near.

Marvel fans all around the world, try not to cry. Bad news could be coming as the charismatic Tom Holland, quite possibly the most celebrated young Hollywood actor nowadays may be so fatigued from the world of acting that he is considering quitting permanently.

Holland, 25, rose to fame for his participation in the Marvel universe as the iconic Spider-Man. Since that film, nothing has been the same for the current Peter Parker in the flesh and blood, who began to add fans but also a large number of jobs in different Hollywood productions.

In addition to his role as a superhero, Tom Holland recently starred in the Uncharted movie, where he gave life to another action character in which he made clear his ease in appropriating roles that tend to enchant the masses today.

Tom Holland's decision that could break million of fans' hearts

In an interview for Sky News, the British actor hinted that he is going through a crisis that is leading him to question whether he really wants the life he currently leads. That is why if he takes a break, the result could be a definitive goodbye to the world of acting.

“I don’t even know if I want to be an actor... I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things. Genuinely, I’m sort of … having a midlife crisis, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.”, stated Holland.

What could be the last project of Tom Holland's career is a series, The Crowded Room with Amanda Seyfried, that he is about to shoot for the streaming platform of the giant Apple. At the end of this work, Holland would take advantage of the fact that he does not have an ongoing exclusive contract with Marvel and would take a much-needed break to put his ideas in order and decide what will happen with his future as an actor.