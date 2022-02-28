Tom Holland recently confessed he had auditioned for the series Peaky Blinders but didn't get the part. Now, it seems like the 'Spider-Man' actor has another chance to make it to the drama. Here, check out the full story.

When we talk about Hollywood’s currently A-lister actors, Tom Holland must be in the list for sure. The 25-year-old interpreter has led the box office with the unparalleled success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and then with ‘Uncharted’.

And while he said he was going to take a break from acting after working non-stop for the past year, the Marvel alum has other projects in the stove such as the Apple TV series ‘The Crowded Room’. And we bet he would be willing to shorten his break if a good opportunity showed off… And this could be it.

In the past, Holland talked about how he auditioned for the BBC series ‘Peaky Blinders’, which recently released its sixth and final season in the UK, but didn’t get the part. Well, now the show’s creator Steven Knight has offered him a job.

Steven Knight says Tom Holland could be in the Peaky Blinders movie

It seems like Knight wouldn’t have any trouble allowing Holland to be part of the Peaky Blinders Universe, if he liked. Talking to the Press Association, Knight said that the reason he said no to the Spider-Man actor at first was because “it must have been a very important role for which I was testing.”

However, he added: “But if he wants to come back for the film, we will have him.”Holland hasn’t publicly responded to the invitation. However, his confession of not getting the part, made on a video for LadBible asking fans questions, hasn’t gone under the table.

Harry Kirton, who is Finn Shelby on the hit TV show, said that, while Holland didn’t specify for what part he read, if the audition was recent, he must have tried to be one of the villains. Will Holland accept the invitation? Fans would love it, for sure.