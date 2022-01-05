Captain America's actor Sebastian Stan teases Tom Holland for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' success in an interview while promoting his upcoming film 'The 365'. Here, check out what he said about the 25-year-old actor.

Tom Holland gets roasted once again by Sebastian Stan for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought us great movies, a lot of action and, of course, wholesome friendships. One of the fan-favorite bromances off the screen is between Captain America’s actor Sebastian Stan and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland.

These two have an on-going feud that started with Anthony Mackie during ‘Captain America: Civil War’ press tour. Now, with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ dominating the global box office, Stan has once again teased the 25-year-old actor.

Stan, who has portrayed the Winter Soldier, was asked about Holland's success with the latest Spider-Man film and what he thought about it. With his characteristic humor, the actor took the chance to send his Marvel co-star a funny message. Here, check it out.

Stan jokes about Tom Holland in a recent interview

While promoting his upcoming spy thriller The 355, Stan talked with Jake’s Takes about Spider-Man: No Way Home. "I typically don't like to support Tom Holland so it's difficult. I support the films, but not him so much," he joked.

Then he added that he hadn’t seen the film yet. “I haven't managed to go to a theater yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing all of them are going to interact in that one movie."

Stan recently also commented on the possibility of him returning to the MCU. “I don’t, I really don’t. I haven’t known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We’ll see, anything is possible,” he said to ComicBooks.com