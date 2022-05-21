Spider-Man’s actor Tom Holland has achieved a lot during his acting career, including nominations and accolades such as a BAFTA. However, there’s a feat that is only his: a Guinness World Record.

Tom Holland has had a sweet run as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He took over the role in 2016, first appearing in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, following the steps of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, before starring in his own trilogy with ‘Homecoming’, ‘Far From Home’ and ‘No Way Home’.

Besides Marvel, Holland has proved that he has the chops to lead different kinds of movie genres, as well as other franchises. He starred in dramas such as ‘Cherry’, directed by the Russo brothers, and Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’. His latest role was Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’.

While Holland has become one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, not many people know that he also has a Guinness World Record for his work as Spider-Man. Here, check out what it is and which other Spider-Man actors have records too.

Tom Holland’s Guinness World Record in the MCU

Holland has the record for being the youngest actor in a titular role for a movie in the MCU. He was 20 years and 123 days old when he completed filming of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which was released in 2017 and marked his first solo film as the superhero.

Other Spider-Man actors who recently set a Guinness World Record are Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe. They have the longest run as live-action Marvel characters, with 19 years and 225 days since they first appeared on screen in Spider-Man.

X-Men’s actors Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart were the previous holders (16 years 232 days), but Stewart could recover it with his appearance in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which was released earlier this month.