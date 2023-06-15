Tom Holland is one of the most popular actors of the generation and has participated in major productions. He is not only remembered for being Spider-Man, but also for starring in one of the most iconic Lip Sync Battle performances.

After going on the promotional tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the actor went through the performance competition, which used to be hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, along with Zendaya.

Now, the 27-year-old star assured that her dancing to the beat of Umbrella is one of her most flattered performances. Here, check out what he thinks about the fact that it has become one of the most famous videos on the web…

Tom Holland says he is proud of his Umbrella dance in Lip Sync Battle

The 27-year-old actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and during one of his latest interviews he assured that he feels good about the dance he did to the beat of Singin’ in the Rain / Umbrella in 2017.

“I’m proud of it … I don’t give a fuck. I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, ‘Yeah, fuck it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care'”, he said.

He then went on to talk about his repertoire and the success he was beginning to have at the time after starring in the Marvel franchise. There, Holland assured:

“I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for”.