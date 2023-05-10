Tom Holland is one of the most important and beloved young actors in the industry. Since joining the Marvel franchise as Spider-Man, the 26-year-old actor has been listed as one of the most talented and versatile. His next project is the Apple TV series, The Crowded Room.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting his upcoming production, the young star confessed promise that he has taken steps to be better off in terms of mental health and now he really sees how important it is. In addition, the media reported that he has already been sober for a year and four months, with the help of Zendaya.

Although it is not known whether he has actually had an addiction or that, he has revealed on several occasions that he wanted to quit alcohol. The series, where we’ll see him share a screen with Amanda Seyfried and Will Chase, promises to be one of the best of the year. We’ll see him play Danny Sullivan there.

What is Tom Holland’s net worth?

The star owns a $25 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the richest young celebrities in the industry and thanks to his role at Marvel, has managed to make high profits for Spider-Man. His base salary per film is currently between $4 million and $5 million.

The first time he played Peter Parker, the actor took away at least $1.5 million. He was awarded a bonus according to the performance of the film. Their winnings also come from sponsorships and jobs with different brands, such as Prada.