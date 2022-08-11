Tommy Lee has lived a life full of excess and glamour since the beginning of his career as Mötley Crüe's drummer. Here we tell you how much is his net worth and how much his fortune is worth.

Tommy Lee has led a life full of excesses since he first became famous, thanks to his band Mötley Crüe, in which he plays the role of drummer. The heavy rock band became known in the 80's, when the subgenre called Glam Metal was born.

The members of Mötley Crüe were the most iconic in the music scene but also the most scandalous. They lived from controversy to controversy, especially Lee, who has always been seen as the most disheveled of the four, in all senses. His fame grew when he met the mother of his children, the one and only Pamela Anderson.

Recently, Sebastian Stan and Lily James brought the 59-year-old drummer and actress to life in a "biographical" drama miniseries (which bears little resemblance to reality, according to Anderson) called Pam & Tommy. It garnered 10 Emmy Award nominations.

Tommy Lee's Net Worth

The drummer's net worth is $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The sum is due thanks to the earnings from his musical career, which has been quite extensive. He released more than 20 albums, 6 of which have gone platinum.

He founded Mötley Crüe along with Nikki Sixx, spent some time as a solo artist and then created the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem in '99. In addition, in 2005 he had his own reality TV show called Tommy Lee Goes to College, where he could be seen attending the University of Nebraska and playing drums in the school's band.

"We lived in a filthy, bug-ridden apartment. If we wanted to use the oven in the kitchen we had to turn it on full blast for ten minutes to kill the legion of cockroaches that lived in it. We also used the gas from the spray cans we used for our hair, which we stole from stores, as a blowtorch to annihilate the vermin", said the members of their first band.