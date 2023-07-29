Tomorrowland 2024: Where will the next edition of the festival be held?

Tomorrowland is not only a legendary music festival, but also a celebration that unites cultures. This year’s edition is taking place between the week of Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 30.

As always, there is the presence of world-renowned DJs. While there are different events under the Tomorrowland name in all parts of the world, the main event takes place every y at this time.

It is an electronic music event attended by more than 500,000 people and it can currently be viewed online via the festival’s official YouTube channel. Many people want to know if someday the festival will come to their country.

Where will Tomorrowland 2024 be held?

Everyone is keeping an eye on Tomorrowland 2023 and most are already wondering where the next edition will be held, as the festival closes its doors on Sunday, July 30, which is tomorrow.

The event is a historical Belgian festival that has always been held in the European country since 2005. Logically, there are similar festivals under this name in different regions, but without the relevance of the original festival.

This means that it will again have the same location, so keep an eye out for new tickets for the 2024 version, which is likely to be full of new futuristic and crazy surprises.