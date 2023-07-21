Tony Bennett passed away: What was the cause of death of the legendary crooner?

Tony Bennett was a historic name in music for more than eight decades. Columbia Records signed him in 1950 and he achieved stardom twelve years later thanks to the extraordinary song: “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” Now, one of the greatest celebrities for the industry passed away.

In 1965, during a famous interview with Life magazine, Frank Sinatra made an unforgettable statement. “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me.”

In the last few years, Tony Bennett worked side by side with Lady Gaga and became well known for the new generations. The singer won 20 Grammy Awards and many other accolades.

Tony Bennett passed away: What happened to the legendary singer?

Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer in 2016, but he kept acting and recording until 2021 when the star decided to retire. In fact, the last performance by Bennett came that year alongside Lady Gaga at Radio Music City Hall in New York.

Bennett was 96-years old and his publicist, Sylvia Weiner, delivered the sad news this Friday. Though the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, age and the struggle against the disease were key factors in the last few months.

Tony Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide and also got distinctions such as the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, two Emmy Awards and the recognition as a Kennedy Center Honoree.