After the news of the death of Tony Sirico, better known as Pauli Gualteri from The Sopranos, the entertainment world went into mourning. Here we tell you where to watch the best movies of the actor.

On July 8, news broke that renowned Sopranos actor Tony Siroco had passed away, just shy of his 80th birthday. According to TMZ, he spent his last two years as a resident of an assisted living facility, although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

"It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and many fond memories, that the Gennaro Anthony Tony Sirico family wishes to inform you of his passing. The family deeply appreciates the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and asks that the public respect his privacy at this time of grief", announced his brother Robert.

The actor will always be remembered for his impeccable performances and great roles. He made his great leap to fame when he played Pauli Gualteri in the famous American television series that first aired in January 1999. Although it was not his only outstanding work, he has great titles in his repertoire, such as Goodfellas and The Godfather.

Tony Siroco: Where and how to watch his best appearances

The Sopranos (TV Show)

The story of New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano and the difficulties he faces as he tries to balance the conflicting requirements of his home life and the criminal organization he heads. Those difficulties are often highlighted through his ongoing professional relationship with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi. The show features Tony’s family members and Mafia associates in prominent roles and story arcs, most notably his wife Carmela and his cousin and protégé Christopher Moltisanti.

Available on HBO Max.

Goodfellas

A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys his life of money and luxury, but is oblivious to the horror that he causes. A drug addiction and a few mistakes ultimately unravel his climb to the top. Based on the book "Wiseguy" by Nicholas Pileggi.

Available on HBO Max.

The Godfather

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name, focuses on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone. When the don's youngest son, Michael, reluctantly joins the Mafia, he becomes involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay, he is drawn deeper into the family business.

Available on Paramount Plus.

Cop Land

When hotheaded Superboy accidentally gets involved in an ugly racially-motivated incident, his uncle Ray Donlan, a corrupt New York City cop, attempts to sweep it under the rug by helping fake his nephew's death. The bungled cover-up leads to investigations by idealistic Internal Affairs officer Moe Tilden and Freddy Heflin, sheriff of the suburban New Jersey town where Donlan and his fellow crooked policemen live.

Available on HBO Max.

Café Society

Looking for an exciting career, young Bobby Dorfman leaves New York for the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood. After landing a job with his uncle, Bobby falls for Vonnie, a charming woman who happens to be his employer's mistress. Settling for friendship but ultimately heartbroken, Bobby returns to the Bronx and begins working in a nightclub. Everything falls into place when he finds romance with a beautiful socialite, until Vonnie walks back into his life and captures his heart once again.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Wonder Wheel

Four peoples' lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny, an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty, Ginny's rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey, a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina, Humpty's long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father's apartment.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.