Netflix not only has a large catalog that includes diverse genres, but it has also created some cinematic gems over the years. The platform’s first original movie was Beasts of No Nation in 2015.

This was a war story and starred Abraham Attah and Idris Elba, who ended up getting a Golden Globe nomination for his work as the Commandant. Now, the streaming service already has hundreds of titles on its authority.

Many of these productions were recognized by major organizations, such as the Oscars. All Quiet On The Western and Blonde were two of last year’s top performers at the ceremony. Here, check out the 10 best films…

What are the 10 best movies ever on Netflix?

Red Notice (2021)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ivan Mbakop, Vincenzo Amato, Rafael Petardi, Seth Michaels and more.

Plot: An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Plot: Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Bird Box (2018)

Cast: Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, Rosa Salazar, Jacki Weaver, Colson Baker, Lil Rel Howery, Danielle Macdonald, Tom Hollander and more.

Plot: Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant and more.

Plot: World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

The Gray Man (2022)

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura and more.

Plot: When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

The Mother (2023)

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and more.

Plot: A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

The Adam Project (2022)

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Braxton Bjerken, Alex Mallari Jr. and more.

Plot: After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Extraction (2020)

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Bryon Lerum, Ryder Lerum, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Shivam Vichare, Piyush Khati and more.

Plot: Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

Purple Hearts (2022)

Cast: Sofia Carson, Nicholas Galitzine, Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Scott Deckert, Anthony Ippolito and more.

Plot: An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.

The Unforgivable (2021)

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Emma Nelson, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi and more.

Plot: A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.