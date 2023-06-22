Extraction not only established itself as one of Netflix‘s best original films, but also managed to position itself as the most watched film on the platform worldwide. Now, it’s time to see which is the top 10 of the best titles of this style.

[Watch the Top 10 actions movies online free]

The action genre has been going strong for some time now and Chris Hemsworth has been the protagonist of several titles of this style, all of them being an absolute success. Among them were Spiderhead and Rush.

There are several film productions that are outside of the streaming service and are classics. Al Pacino and Liam Neeson are two of the stars that have made the most incursions into these. Here, check how to watch them for free and online…

Top 10 action movies and where to watch them online free

Jack Reacher (2012) – Available on Fubo.

When a gunman takes five lives with six shots, all evidence points to the suspect in custody. On interrogation, the suspect offers up a single note: “Get Jack Reacher!” So begins an extraordinary chase for the truth, pitting Jack Reacher against an unexpected enemy, with a skill for violence and a secret to keep.

Scarface (1983) – Available on Fubo.

After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana stakes a claim on the drug trade in Miami. Viciously murdering anyone who stands in his way, Tony eventually becomes the biggest drug lord in the state, controlling nearly all that comes through Miami. But increased pressure from the police, wars with Colombian drug cartels and his own drug-fueled paranoia serve to fuel the flames of his eventual downfall.

Blacklight (2022) – Available on Fubo.

Travis Block is a shadowy Government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed. He then has to uncover a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power.

Sniper: The White Raven (2022) – Available on Fubo.

Mykola is an eccentric pacifist who wants to be useful to humanity. When the war begins at Donbass, Mykola’s naive world is collapsing as the militants kill his pregnant wife and burn his home to the ground. Recovered, he makes a cardinal decision and gets enlisted in a sniper company.

Having met his wife’s killers, he emotionally breaks down and arranges “sniper terror” for the enemy. He’s saved from a senseless death by his instructor who himself gets mortally wounded. The death of a friend leaves a “scar” and Mykola is ready to sacrifice his life.

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil (2019) – Available on Fubo.

After barely surviving a violent attack by an elusive serial killer, crime boss Jang Dong-su finds himself forming an unlikely partnership with local detective Jung Tae-seok to catch the sadistic killer simply known as K.

Bandit (2022) – Available on Fubo.

After escaping a Michigan prison, a charming career criminal assumes a new identity in Canada and goes on to rob a record 59 banks and jewellery stores while being hunted by a rogue task force.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Available on Fubo.

Ever since US Diplomatic Security Service Agent Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw first faced off, they just have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton’s ruthless actions threaten the future of humanity, they join forces to defeat him.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) – Available on Fubo.

After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Wrath of Man (2021) – Available on Fubo.

A cold and mysterious new security guard for a Los Angeles cash truck company surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

No Time to Die (2021) – Available on Fubo.

James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.