The Halloween season has already begun, and not only have we seen many houses in the neighborhood decorated with ghosts, slashers, pumpkins, spiders and other popular themes, but you can already feel the special October vibe.

Many people go out for trick-or-treating, but others prefer to stay at home or get together with friends for a big horror movie marathon. Some have even implemented a 30-day challenge, where each of them has a different title.

Netflix is the streaming giant that has some great classics, which have been highly acclaimed and have become cult films for genre fans. Here, check out the ones you can’t miss on the night of October 31st…

10 horror classics on Netflix

The Ring (2002)

Rachel Keller is a journalist investigating a videotape that may have killed four teenagers. There is an urban legend about this tape: the viewer will die seven days after watching it. Rachel tracks down the video… and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery of the Ring so she can save herself and her son.

Jaws (1975)

When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island, the police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.

Vampires (1998)

The church enlists a team of vampire-hunters to hunt down and destroy a group of vampires searching for an ancient relic that will allow them to exist in sunlight.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before.

Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy Krueger enlists Jason Voorhees to kill on his behalf on Elm Street, in order to restore fear and haunt children’s dreams.

Lights Out (2016)

Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.

[REC]³ Genesis (2012)

A pair of newlyweds must fight to survive when their wedding reception descends into chaos and carnage when their guests become infected by a virus that turns them into hungry zombies.

The Strangers (2008)

After returning from a wedding reception, a couple staying in an isolated vacation house receive a knock on the door in the mid-hours of the night. What ensues is a violent invasion by three strangers, their faces hidden behind masks. The couple find themselves in a violent struggle, in which they go beyond what either of them thought capable in order to survive.

The Invitation (2022)

After the death of her mother, Evie is approached by an unknown cousin who invites her to a lavish wedding in the English countryside. Soon, she realizes a gothic conspiracy is afoot and must fight for survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history.

Creep (2014)

Looking for work, Aaron comes across a cryptic online ad: “$1,000 for the day. Filming service. Discretion is appreciated.” Low on cash and full of naiveté, he decides to go for it. He drives to a cabin in a remote mountain town where he meets Josef, his cinematic subject for the day.

Josef is sincere and the project seems heartfelt, so Aaron begins to film. But as the day goes on, it becomes clear that Josef is not who he says, and his intentions are not at all pure.