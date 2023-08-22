Netflix not only has an extensive catalog, ranging from documentaries to war movies, but it has also always been recognized for the diversity of its titles. Many of them are suitable for all audiences, while others are rated R.

Perhaps you’re not a big fan of movies, or you simply don’t know what this means. When a production receives this type of classification, it means that it’s only suitable for those over 16 years old due to its strong content.

This content is for adults. It can include aggressive language, intense or persistent violence, sexual nudity and drug abuse or other elements. Here, check out 10 of the best R-rated titles available on the platform…

The best R-rated movies on Netflix

Extraction (2020)

Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Bullet Train (2022)

Unlucky assassin Ladybug is determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into a violent clash with the police. What followed was one of the most notorious trials in history.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

In 1980s Italy, a relationship begins between seventeen-year-old teenage Elio and the older adult man hired as his father’s research assistant.

The Departed (2006)

To take down South Boston’s Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own to infiltrate the underworld, not realizing the syndicate has done likewise. While an undercover cop curries favor with the mob kingpin, a career criminal rises through the police ranks. But both sides soon discover there’s a mole among them.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Struggling to make ends meet, former special ops soldiers reunite for a high-stakes heist: stealing $75 million from a South American drug lord.

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

The Irishman (2019)

Pennsylvania, 1956. Frank Sheeran, a war veteran of Irish origin who works as a truck driver, accidentally meets mobster Russell Bufalino. Once Frank becomes his trusted man, Bufalino sends him to Chicago with the task of helping Jimmy Hoffa, a powerful union leader related to organized crime, with whom Frank will maintain a close friendship for nearly twenty years.

Heart of Stone (2023)

An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon.