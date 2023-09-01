To be labeled a “billionaire” in society is undoubtedly an achievement and a reward for effort. Whether for yourself or your family, it lays the economic foundation for future generations of family descendants.

In some cases, when the owners of the family business pass away, the inheritance signals that the children will carry on their legacy. This is the origin of several billionaires that we see today in the lists of people with the greatest wealth in the world.

In this article there are 10 women who managed to achieve this status of “billionaires” either by inheriting a business or by their own means, and what are their current projects in relation to their fortunes.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is the heiress to the L’Oréal fortune, one of the world’s largest cosmetics and beauty companies. Her fortune was primarily amassed through her inheritance as a member of the Bettencourt family, which has owned a significant stake in L’Oréal for decades.

L’Oréal was founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller. Her daughter Liliane Bettencourt inherited the company and, under her leadership, it became a global powerhouse in the beauty industry. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of Liliane Bettencourt, she has maintained her family’s business and continues to be involved with L’Oréal and its philanthropic activities.

Julia Koch & family

Julia Koch’s fortune is largely attributed to her marriage to David H. Koch, who was a prominent businessman and one of the co-owners of Koch Industries. It is an American multinational conglomerate corporation with subsidiaries involved in the manufacturing, refining, and distribution of petroleum, chemicals, and energy, among others.

After David H. Koch’s passing in 2019, Julia inherited a portion of his wealth. However, she has been known for her philanthropic work and involvement in various charitable organizations. She oversees the David H. Koch Foundation, through which she and her late husband have donated approximately $1.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Alice Walton

Alice Walton inherited a stake in Walmart from her father, Sam Walton, who founded it in 1962. The whole Walton family has held significant ownership stakes in Walmart since its foundation.

Sam Walton didn’t usually get involved in the charity business. However, Alice and her family have been involved in various philanthropic endeavors through the Walton Family Foundation.

Jacqueline Mars

The candy and pet food multinational giant Mars Inc. was founded in 1911 by Jacqueline Mars‘ grandfather, Frank C. Mars. Jacqueline and her brother, John Mars, each inherited and currently own an estimated one-third of the company.

However, she may be one of the richest women in the world, but she wants to stay far away from attention. Jacqueline, following the line of her family, has an obsession to stay away from the spotlight, as there are hardly any photos of her and she has never given an interview.

Miriam Adelson & family

Miriam Adelson, the American and Israeli physician, became a billionaire after marrying Sheldon Adelson. Sheldon was the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corporation, a multinational resort and casino company.

After he passed away in January 2021, Miriam inherited his stake as the majority shareholder. However, she has been committed to her profession and vocation, as she has given nearly $1 billion over her lifetime to fund medical research and drug discovery, according to Forbes estimates.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Gianluigi Aponte first met Rafaela Diamant on a trip to the Italian island of Capri in the 1960s, when he was a ship captain. They got married and entered the shipping industry together in 1970, when they purchased a ship with a $200,000 loan and founded MSC.

This year, Rafaela joined the Forbes billionaires list after MSC’s value was revamped. As of today, she is currently in charge of decorating ships for MSC Cruises.

Susanne Klatten

Susanne Klatten‘s wealth is primarily attributed to her inheritance as a member of the Quandt family. They have significant ownership stakes in various businesses, including BMW, one of the world’s leading luxury car manufacturers.

Her mother was the third wife of Herbert Quandt, a key figure in the post-World War II revival and restructure of BMW. Susanne owns 19% of BMW and also owns Altana, a chemicals company founded by her grandfather.

Gina Rinehart

Gina Rinehart may have inherited a significant portion of her wealth from her father, Lang Hancock. However, her business decisions and management of Hancock Prospecting, her father’s mining company, have led her to billionaire status.

Under Rinehart’s leadership, the company became involved in several major mining projects, particularly in iron ore. The wealthiest Australian has also diversified her investments into sectors such as agriculture, real estate, and media.

MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos for 25 years before their divorce was finalized in 2019. As part of the divorce settlement, she received a substantial portion of Amazon stock, which significantly contributed to her fortune and instantly turned her into one of the wealthiest individuals in the world.

However, Scott’s management of her fortune has been centered around philanthropic efforts and charitable work. According to Forbes, she has donated more than $14 billion to some 1,600 charities through her Yield Giving organization, and plans to keep giving part of her fortune throughout her whole life.

Iris Fontbona & family

Iris Fontbona is the wealthiest woman in Latin America and the widow of Andrónico Luksic. The Luksic family has been involved in various industries, and their primary source of wealth has been mining, specially through Antofagasta plc, their mining company focused on copper production.

The Chilean inherited a substantial portion of Luksic’s fortune after his passing, including ownership stakes in various companies, primarily in Antofagasta PLC. Under Fontbona’s management, the family has diversified its interests in banking, beverages, and other sectors.