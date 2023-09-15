Imagine that you are a teenager or young adult, you haven’t even lived half of your life and your future grandchildren are financially set for their whole lives. Some people have stumbled upon fortunes at a very young age, thanks to their families’ work over the years.

However, some other people have built themselves and their empires from the bottom. The “college dropout” stories may seem like stuff from a movie, but some of them turn out to be real.

Whatever the case may be, these are 15 young people who managed to reach billionaire status, and who have an interesting story behind their lives.

Mark Mateschitz

Net Worth: $34.7 Billion

Last October, Dietrich Mateschitz passed away at age 78. Mateschitz was the co-founder of the giant energy drink powerhouse Red Bull. The company diversified its portfolio shifting to sport series, multiple sports team ownerships, celebrity endorsements and music, through its Red Bull Records label.

After Dietrich passed away, his son Mark inherited 49% of the company. Mark would end up resigning from his role as its head of organics soon after to “concentrate on his role as shareholder.”

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Net Worth: $3.5 Billion

LuxotticaGroup is the world’s largest eyewear company and owns brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley while also licensing many designer brands. It was founded by Leonardo del Vecchio in 1961, and made him the Italy’s second-richest person at the time of his passing, in June 2022

Del Vecchio left 12.5% of his fortune to his widow Nicoletta Zampillo, six children and one stepchild. Leonardo Maria del Vecchio is his father’s only child with Zampillo, and currently heads strategy for Luxottica.

Luca Del Vecchio and Clemente Del Vecchio

Net Worth: $3.5 Billion

Leonardo Del Vecchio, Luxottica’s founder, also married Sabina Grossi, a former Luxottica board member and the company’s former head of investor relations. With Grossi, Del Vecchio had two kids.

Luca and Clemente Del Vecchio ended up being two heirs of Del Vecchio’s fortune. Neither of them is currently known to have a role in Luxottica or its companies.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Net Worth: $2.7 Billion

Fish farming is the main source of wealth of Gustav Magnar Witzoe. The 29-year-old Norwegian owns nearly half of salmon farming company SalMar ASA.

Gustav Magnar inherited that portion of the company from his father, Gustav Witzoe. However, Gustav Magnar doesn’t have an operating role. Witzoe is shifting his money ventures, as he’s invested in real estate and tech startups.

Kevin David Lehmann

Net Worth: $2.3 Billion

At only 20 years old, Kevin David Lehmann is one of the youngest billionaires in the world. Lehmann inherited 50% of German drugstore chain dm-drogerie markt from his father at age 14, getting millions as an early teenager.

Neither he nor his father are currently involved in an active role in the company. Following the usual procedure in these cases, it remained under a trusteeship until his 18th birthday, when he officially became a billionaire.

Michal Strnad

Net Worth: $2 Billion

The Czech entrepreneur is primarily known for his involvement in the armaments industry. Michal Strnad is the owner and CEO of Czechoslovak Group (CSG), an industrial holding company that produces ammunition, special army trucks, army vehicles, active radars, among others.

His father founded the company in 1995, and Michal inherited the company in 2018. CSG is currently one of the biggest suppliers of ammunition, ground equipment and artillery equipment to the Ukrainian army.

Palmer Luckey

Net Worth: $1.7 Billion

Palmer Luckey’s life story and path to billionaire status is a very interesting one. He gained widespread recognition and wealth through his invention of the Oculus Rift, a groundbreaking virtual reality headset.

He developed the initial prototype for the Oculus Rift in his garage while he was still a teenager. To fund the development of the Oculus Rift, Luckey launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2012, raising over $2.4 million from backers, developing the company and selling it to Facebook for approximately $2 billion in cash and stock.

Kim Jung-min and Kim Jung-youn

Net Worth: $1.7 Billion

Kim Jung-ju, along with his partners, founded Nexon Corporation in 1994. Nexon is known for being a pioneer of the free-to-play model in online gaming, where players can access and play games for free while having the option to purchase in-game items (microtransactions) or premium content.

The South Korean businessman passed away in February 2022. After his passing, his daughters Kim Jung-min and Kim Jung-young inherited a third of their family’s assets, including a 15% stake each in Nexon, turning both of them into billionaires. There is very few information about both of them, let alone pictures, as they are keeping a very low profile in the family.

Katharina Andresen and Alexandra Andresen

Net Worth: $1.5 Billion

Ferd is a Norwegian holding company owned by Johan H. Andresen, established in 2001. It holds partial ownership in diverse industrial and finance companies and a real estate portfolio.

Katharina (27) and Alexandra (26) Andresen are sixth-generation owners of Ferd, but both of them are doing different things. Katharina is a sustainability officer at an Oslo-based construction firm in Norway, while Alexandra helms a horse breeding and training facility, and is a three-time junior Norwegian champion in dressage riding.

Wang Zelong

Net Worth: $1.4 Billion

Wang Zelong became one of the youngest billionaires in Asia in 2021. He inherited from his father a stake of more than 1.2 billion euros in CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co, a producer of titanium dioxide.

This pigment is used in numerous industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal hygiene products, paint, ceramics and many others. Wang has kept a very private life, keeping a low profile, staying off social media, so there is very little information known about him.

Ben Francis

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Ben Francis founded activewear maker Gymshark in 2012. He started in his parents’ garage at 19 years old and found his way into the workout gear scene. Gymshark started to blow up thanks to the “gym influencers” who began to wear the gear.

Francis went from delivering pizzas as a teenager to a billionaire at 30 years old. The young entrepreneur sold 21% of Gymshark to private equity firm General Atlantic in 2020 for $300 million, but he still owns 70% and plans to keep making major moves in the future.

Ryan Breslow

Net Worth: $1.1 Billion

Ryan Breslow dropped out of Stanford and decided to create his own path to success. He founded three startups: Bolt, Eco and Love, which are related to payments processing, personal finance and pharmaceuticals, respectively.

Bolt was the one that skyrocketed his financial status, and made him a household name in the e-commerce industry. He is also a pioneer in implementing a four-day work week for its 700 employees.