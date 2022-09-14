We have compiled a list of 35 comedies that you should watch at least once in your life! Some are extremely zanny while others are downright hilarious classics.

Everyone needs a good laugh once and awhile, and what better way to crack a smile than watching a really good comedy. Comedies can lighten your day or take your mind off some stressful times. It’s always good to kick back, crack a beer, and just laugh.

Here is a list of 35 comedy movies you should watch at least once in your life, some of them are the most silliest movies ever made, others, in their own way, can be extremely thought provoking and have turned into some of the silver screens all-time classics, and others you may not have heard of but should really give them a look.

35. Weekend at Bernie's

A cult classic, Weekend at Bernie's is about two very different co-workers who think they hit the big time when they find out someone has been stealing money from the company they slave away at. The problem? That someone is their boss Bernie, who has issues of his own when he is murdered by the mob. Panned by critics, today it’s a must see classic.

34. Friday

At the height of the gangster rap fad of the early to mid-90’s, Friday is about a group of stoners who need to pay off a debt to a local drug dealer by the end of Friday night.

33. Mean Girls

Mean Girls is a funny coming of age movie about what’s more important, being yourself or belonging to the crowd? The film takes on high school dating, bullying, and pressure. While amazingly funny, Mean Girls is tragic given the performance by Lindsay Lohan, who had a bright future as a leading actress before spiraling out of control in her personal life.

32. Good Morning Vietnam

An excellent movie directed by Barry Levinson which showcases the talents of Robin Williams as a radio DJ on Armed Forces Radio Service who arrives to lift the morale of the troops during the Vietnam war. The movie still holds its own and is one of Williams best films.

31. Dazed and Confused

The stoner comedy about the last days of school in a 1976 Texas town, has an awesome soundtrack, a look at hazing and friendship. Matthew McConaughey's "Alright, alright, alright" was born in this movie.

30. Heathers

Today this movie hits home hard, well ahead of its time the film focuses on a girl who attends a new school and meets a group of snotty classmates, but also meets a boy who is intent on killing the students at their school and later staging his death after the fact.

29. Coming to America

New York is the perfect supporting character in this brilliant comedy about a Prince who travels to 1980’s Queens, New York to find his future Queen. Eddie Murphy is absolutely brilliant in this great comedy about a royal fish out of water. The sequel to this classic should have never been made.

28. Napoleon Dynamite

One of the best independent films ever made, Napoleon Dynamite is about a very nerdy and introverted high school student who becomes friends with an immigrant who desires to be class president, while trying to pursue a romance with a classmate. Hey, VOTE PEDRO!

27. Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire is Robin Williams with no barriers whatsoever, the film about a cartoon voice actor who is fired from his job and subsequently divorces from his wife, creates the persona of Mrs. Doubtfire to spend more time with his children. Funny, out of control, and heartwarming, the film is really about the lengths a dad will go through to be with his kids.

26. Spaceballs

One of the greatest movie parodies ever made, Spaceballs is a comedy classic that stars Bill Pullman, Dick Van Patten, and Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet. It’s a Star Wars adventure done Mel Brooks style!



25. Quick Change

Lost in the sands of time is this Bill Murray classic from 1990. Murray stars as Grimm, a down on his luck unemployed man, who devises a scheme to rob a bank dressed as a clown with his girlfriend (Geena Davis) and best friend (Randy Quaid). New York provides the perfect backdrop in a comedy about the media, the police, and circumstances, in one of Bill Murray’s best low key, but effective performances.

24. Office Space

Who just did not want to go to work one day and say f*&k it! Office Space is about three disgruntled employees and their lack of commitment to their jobs, which they hate. The Mike Judge, creator of Beavis and Butt-Head, classic was a box office bomb but became a cult classic on DVD. Today no image best describes how people feel at work sometimes than the destroying the copy machine scene.

23. Superbad

2007’s Superbad can be considered the first viral sensation movie; millions of users changed their Myspace profile name to McLovin within 48hrs of the movie's premiere. The film is nothing we haven’t seen before, a coming of age comedy about teenagers and their last shot before college to have some fun at a house party. What is truly original is the dialogue and antics along the way with great performances from Jonah Hill, Seth Rogan, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, this film will have you rolling from the opening scene.

22. Airplane!

Airplane! is just one of the funniest movies of all-time, everything that could go wrong goes wrong on board a passenger jet in this Zucker brother’s classic from 1980. With extremely funny performances from Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, and Leslie Nielsen, the film has stood the test of time and you’ll be laughing in your seat. Be on the lookout for the comedic performance of NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

21. Clerks

In 1994 a young director named Kevin Smith came on to the scene with a funny and inspiring black and white comedy movie called Clerks. The film centers around two bored 20 something slacker generation store employees and their lack of sensibility towards their customers. The film has some truly funny scenes, like the two leads closing the store to play hockey on the roof, but what is truly groundbreaking about this movie is that it inspires young filmmakers that with a camera and some good friends you can make a movie. Smith does a great job of making the audience feel like we spent a day with Dante and Randal.

20. Along Came Polly

Some films are just zanny and good at heart, Along Came Polly stars Ben Stiller as Reuben Feffer, a low risk square who catches his new wife cheating on him on their honeymoon and Jennifer Aniston as Polly Prince, a wild free-spirit who shakes his world up after they meet. The pair are great on screen but it’s Philip Seymour Hoffman performance as Stiller’s best friend that steals the film.

19. American Pie

The 1999 coming of age comedy, American Pie, has a dirty mind but a great heart. The movie had audiences all over the world laughing in their seats as 4 friends have one objective before they graduate high school, have sex, at all costs. The film launched the careers of Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Tara Reid, and Seann William Scott, it also features the classic pie scene and the birth of the Stifler's Mom saga. The sequels that followed never truly capture the originality and spirit of the first film.

18. Meet The Parents Saga

We go saga with our 18 pick because each film on their own have their moments, who didn't dread meeting their significant other’s parents for the first time? How about if one of those parents is an obsessed former CIA agent? Roberto DeNiro and Ben Stiller are excellent in all three films, and while as the films progress, they get less funny plot wise, they still hold up today.

17. Zoolander

Zoolander is such a stupid movie that it’s good! Ben Stiller stars as super model imbecile Zoolander and a plot to use super models as assassins. Owen Wilson and David Duchovny have great moments in the movie and the “Walk off” scene is just comedy gold.

16. Kingpin

One of the funniest movies ever made, Kingpin stars a down on his luck, one handed, former professional bowler (Woody Harrelson) and his quest to make some cash and get revenge by using an innocent Amish man played by Randy Quaid. This Farrelly brother’s movie will have you laughing from start to finish, Bill Murray gives one of his greatest performances ever as Ernie "Big Ern" McCracken. This movie is a must watch!

15. You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Adam Sandler stars as Zohan, a tired Israeli army counterterrorist commando who fakes his death to go to New York and pursue his dream of becoming a hairstylist. The film has some zanny moments from the preposterous action sequences to Zohan getting accustomed to city life. The film has a deeper message regarding the relationships between Israeli and Palestinians.

14. Dumb & Dumber

Dumb & Dumber launched Jim Carrey’s career as a film star! The film is about two idiots who drive cross country in pursuit of a beautiful woman, what happens in between is some of the funniest movie scenes captured on film in the 1990s. Just sit back and watch it!

13. Swingers

The independent film that stole the hearts of America. 1996’s Swingers is about a down on his luck comedian/actor who has been dumped by his girlfriend back in New York. With the help of his friends, Mike (Jon Favreau) needs to get back out there and meet women in Los Angeles. The film has some extremely funny moments and some gut-wrenching ones, when Mike calls a girl that he met hours before at a bar. The film launched the careers of Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, and Ron Livingston. The soundtrack is just sublime at capturing the L.A. night scene of the late 90’s.

12. The 40-year old virgin

The title says it all, a man in his 40’s that has never had sex in his life. Throw in that the film stars Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Catherine Keener, Seth Rogen, and Elizabeth Banks in career making performances and you are in for some of the funniest two hours of your life.

11. There's Something About Mary

Who never wanted to recapture their dream girl? There's Something About Mary stars Ben Stiller as Ted, a love-struck man who just wants to know what became of the girl that got away and hires a private investigator to find Mary (Cameron Diaz). What he didn’t count on was his private investigator falling in love with her. There's Something About Mary still holds up today.

10. Hangover Saga

The consequences of a night of total excess comes back to haunt 3 friends on the day after their bachelor party for Doug, their friend who is getting married that day! The Hangover saga as a whole has some funny moments and good character development in the course of the three films. While parts 2 and 3 feel like we’ve been here before, it’s the characters that keep us watching. One thing is for certain all three films are funny and worth a binge watch.

9. Tropic Thunder

2008’s Tropic Thunder stars Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Tom Cruise as oblivious to reality actors and producers who set out to make a Vietnam War film in a real-life jungle. Unbeknown to the actors, who are in character during the whole process, is that they were dropped in the middle of a heroin-producing area which starts a chain of events that are pure gold. The film deals with the stupidity of Hollywood and their often-surreal takes and opinions on issues of current events and race. Tom Cruise is out of this world as Les Grossman, an ill-tempered studio executive.

8. Caddyshack

1980’s Caddyshack is considered by many as one of the funniest sports movies ever made, you can’t go wrong with a film directed by Harold Ramis, and starring Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Michael O'Keefe, and a career making performance by Bill Murray.

7. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The Monty Python gang and their take on King Arthur and his knights as they search for the Holy Grail. Considered by pundits in the UK and the US as one of the funniest movies of all-time, if you love comedy troupes, Monty Python will entertain you.

6. Animal House

College is not for studying but for partying like never before! 1978’s Animal House is the ultimate college funhouse experience. Delta Tau Chi will have you rolling for 109 minutes, who can forget the famous toga party scene and the iconic image of John Belushi with a beer in his hand and his college sweatshirt. This film is a classic!

5. Dr. Strangelove

Stanley Kubrick’s dark comedy about the nuclear conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union is considered one of the greatest comedies of all-time. No matter how serious the undertone of the movie is, it is funny and thought provoking to see Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, and Slim Pickens as they try to prevent nuclear holocaust.

4. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Sacha Baron Cohen’s critical look at American Culture from the big city to middle America gives the audience an eye-opening look at just how different America and many of its opinions are from one another. The film is a mix of scripted and documentary film making as Borat travels America and finds a country that has a deep yet ignorant hatred of certain people and cultures. Borat will make you laugh but it will also make you think.

3. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Who didn’t want to just call in sick at work or school and just take a day off to hang out with friends and just tour the city. John Hughes’ 1986 comedy follows Ferris Bueller, a Chicago high school kid, who just wants to have an extraordinary day in the middle of a relatively ordinary senior year. Ferris does it all, eats at a fancy restaurant, sings in a parade, and catches a Cubs game with his best friend and girlfriend by his side. Now he needs to make it home by the time his parents and principle find out!

2. The Big Lebowski

The ultimate stoner movie, the Big Lebowski is about a stolen rug, the Gulf War, and bowling. Somehow loser, unemployed stoner, Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski is mixed up in a strange kidnapping and German nihilists. The movie takes us for a ride like we have never experienced although one thing is for certain, we don’t want it to end. Originally panned by critics, how could the Coen Brothers, who only two years earlier made Fargo make a film about virtually nothing, the film gained a cult following and those same critics have retracted their original take on the film. Jeff Bridges and John Goodman give one of their most memorable on screen performances.

1. Ghostbusters

Quite possibly the greatest comedy of all time. Ghostbusters has stood the test of time, it’s a movie you can watch anytime anyplace and just enjoy. The original movie set forth a formula that is still being used today, the perfect mix of great comedic performances and special effects.

The belief in the script is what sells the movie, while the formula has been overused in Hollywood, Ghostbusters gets it right. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Rick Moranis all have their moments and the spirituality and science to the whole thing is explained brilliantly by Dan Aykroyd’s script. Funny, entertaining, shocking, and good hearted, Ghostbusters has it all. The sequel, while not as good as the first, also holds up and the third film well... a subject for another day. Still, the original is simply perfect!