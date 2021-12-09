Here are 25 top Christmas movies to watch during the holiday season. Many are modern and some are classics, one thing is for sure they are movies anyone can enjoy.

It’s that time of year, the holiday season, depending on where you live in the United States, snow is falling, and the Christmas tree and lights are up. One other thing accompanies the eggnog during the holiday season, it’s Christmas movies.

Christmas movies have changed over the decades, once seen as only family fun movies, now Christmas films can be more adult oriented and also be geared towards the whole family.

Here are 25 great Christmas movies to watch this holiday season, some are new, some are classics, and some we just can’t ever stop watching. Here are 25 great Christmas movies.

25. Die Hard

Die Hard is not your typical Christmas movie but over the past 10 years it has become a holiday classic. Die Hard is a Christmas movie of its time, unconventional, quirky, action packed with some family values mixed with bullets and mayhem.

24. Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas

From the mind of Tim Burton, Jack Skellington, a skeleton known as the "Pumpkin King" stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with bringing the holiday cheer to his scary, wicked, and evil home of Halloween Town.

23. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The 1966 short film which originally aired on CBS brought to animated life the brilliance of Dr. Seuss. The short has gone on to become a holiday classic for children and adults to enjoy year after year, it also sparked a modern day reboot with Jim Carrey as the Grinch.

22. The Man Who Invented Christmas

One of the more modern films on our list The Man Who Invented Christmas takes a look at the life of Charles Dickens and what went into writing the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol.

21. The Night Before

Intended for a mature audience The Night Before centers around three friends and a wild night before Christmas day. A stoner film that has the heart of Christmas, as hard as it is to think about these movies as classics, they are what new generations are watching.

20. Love Actually

Love Actually has become a new holiday classic as the movie centers around various protagonists and their love stories during the holiday season. The film continues to find an audience on television during the holidays.

19. The Snowman

The British animated short has wowed audiences since 1982, when a boy builds a snowman after a heavy snowfall the Snowman comes to life and spends a night with the young boy. The film has a lovely score and deep meaning and received many awards.

18. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

The 1970 stop motion feature Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town tells the story of Santa and many Christmas traditions. Despite premiering in the 70’s the film still holds up well today and provides great family fun.

17. Jack Frost

Jack Frost tells the story of a father who dies in a car crash and one year later returns as a snowman to make things right with his family. The film stars Michael Keaton and was nominated for a young actor’s award.

16. Jingle All the Way

Another new holiday classic as Arnold Schwarzenegger tries his hand in comedy, as he battles Sinbad to get the last toy of Turbo Man, the sensation toy of the holiday season.

15. The Santa Clause

Tim Allen stars in this new holiday classic about a regular working joe who is forced to take the role of Santa Claus when Santa falls off the man’s roof and Allen is magically transformed into the new Santa, big belly and all.

14. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Twice on our list but the more modern take version stars funny man Jim Carrey and is directed by Ron Howard. Following the same concepts as the original the movie is bigger, with Carrey louder, and more modern.

13. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The 1964 Claymation film centers around Rudolph and how became a reindeer on Santa's sleigh. The film has been a holiday classic airing on network television for decades.

12. A Charlie Brown Christmas

Charlie Brown and the gang always have a unique take on things and Christmas is no different. Depressed, as always, around the vanity of Christmas, Charlie Brown looks for deeper meaning of the holidays.

11. Elf

Elf is another new Christmas classic, as Will Ferrell plays an over-sized elf who travels to the “real” world to meet his biological father and to spread Christmas cheer.

10. A Christmas Carol

The original 1938 film is a Holiday classic as Scrooge learns the errors of his mean ways and learns the value of Christmas and the spread of joy across the world.

9. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Christmas and the Muppets you can’t go wrong with the Muppets when they take on the famous Christmas Carol story.

8. Scrooged

Bill Murray delights audiences in a modern version of a Christmas Carol where the actor plays a television executive that's haunted by three ghosts on Christmas eve.

7. Home Alone

The Holiday classic where two burglars get more than they bargained for when a young boy who is home alone on Christmas puts them through the ringer. The film launched the career of Macaulay Culkin and showed the world Joe Pesci had some real comedic acting chops.

6. White Christmas

Bing Crosby stars in this classic about a song-and-dance team who become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.

5. A Christmas Story

An excellent coming of age story that takes place on Christmas, in the 1940’s a young boy named Ralphie gets a BB gun for Christmas and is the main point of the various vignettes the movie presents.

4. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Griswold family take a holiday vacation that turns out to be a complete disaster. It’s a Christmas movie done the National Lampoon way so you’re in for some fun.

3. Miracle on 34th St.

One of the all-time classic Christmas movies Miracle on 34th St. Santa Claus must prove himself in a court of law. The film airs every year somewhere during the holiday season.

2. March of the Wooden Soldiers

Laurel and Hardy bring to life the operetta Babes in Toyland. The film is a classic, shown on many channels during the holiday season, one of the most critically acclaimed children's movies of all time.

1. It's a Wonderful Life

The Christmas movie of all Christmas movies, It's a Wonderful Life, tells the story of a down on his luck businessman who is guided by an angel that shows him what his life would have been like if he never existed.