Some movies somehow transcend their initial expectations and go from a serious film to one that is so bad that magically becomes good. Check out the 35 bad movies that are ridiculously fun to watch.

Every moviegoer expects to see a good movie every time they enter the cinema. That will always be a risky move since we can find a very good trailer that is just that, a good trailer with a very bad movie.

Some movies try to be a big sensation at the box office but they came up short, added more things than necessary, or simply tried to tell a story that nobody liked. Most of the failures in the box office belong to films that tried to show something big and they couldn’t do it but we can find movies that were so bad that somehow became good.

Here are some movies that for a variety of reasons can’t be taken seriously and are now one of those films that you see just feel embarrassed for the actors, directors and the people who thought making them was actually a good idea.

35. Half Past Dead

Steven Seagal has given the film world some stinkers, but Half Past Dead is so bad it’s good. Seagal plays an FBI agent who is undercover in a newly rebuilt Alcatraz Island. His cover is that of a Russian car thief, Seagal does not even bother to put on an accent, Ja Rule is the typical comic relief character from the hood, and the plot is as bad as three-day old spaghetti.

34. Staying Alive

The Saturday Night Fever sequel is one of the worst things to hit the big screen ever, Tony Manero is now a professional dancer who continues to be a sex machine. The dialogue is cheesy, the acting meh, but the plot will have you laughing. Sidenote this mess of a movie was actually directed by Sylvester Stallone!

33. The Wicker Man

How any Hollywood executive greenlit a movie entitled The Wicker Man is beyond us. Nick Cage gives a funny bad performance to a clunky plot and a scene where his character is tortured with bees.

32. Silent Night, Deadly Night

The producers of Silent Night, Deadly Night thought it was a great idea to release a movie about a demented Santa Claus during the holiday season. The movie is sick on so many levels, the deaths are equally as preposterous. This film should be burned at the stake.

31. Batman and Robin

By the late 90s Warner Brothers was hell bent on running their Batman franchise into the ground. After a completely bloated sequel in Batman Forever things got worse in Batman and Robin, Batman receives unnecessary butt shots, nipples on his suit, and skates in a museum. A disinterested Arnold Schwarzenegger made $20 million for this movie.

30. Face/Off

John Travolta and Nicolas Cage go over the top in this really goofy movie that was a Japanese Anime come to life when director John Woo tells the story of two rivals who have their face’s transplanted so the good guy (Travolta) can stop an evil plot. Every time Nick Cage has a funny name in a movie, Castor Troy, it is usually a sign the film will be trash.

29. Gotti

John Travolta is back in this really bad mafia movie about the late New York crime boss John Gotti. The film was produced by the Gotti family who did everything in their power to make their dad, Gotti, look like a victim. Hard to do that when Gotti was convicted of organizing and ordering the death of at least 5 major figures in organized crime, loansharking, racketeering, and extortion.

28. New Jack City

The movie is a bit over the top and at times downright goofy, but it has very good performances and a powerful message. New Jack City came out in a time where crack was hitting the world hard and while at times goofy, a necessary movie about who really suffers in the drug game.

27. Battlefield Earth

John Travolta is back yet again in a film so bad it’s completely funny. Battlefield Earth has bad acting, a bad dance number, a plot designed to preach scientology. Really, we highly recommend having a few friends over and crack a beer and watch this thing.

26. Cop Out

Sometimes you have to pay the bills, that is the only way to explain how Kevin Smith, Bruce Willis, and Tracy Morgan made this really poor movie. Unacceptable from a director like Smith who made thought provoking films with humor like Clerks, Chasing Amy, and Dogma.



25. Armageddon (1998)

This movie sums up perfectly the type of director Michael Bay is. Although he did a very good job with Bad Boys, with Armaggedon things didn’t work so well. The plot of the movie is very simple yet crazy and unrealistic. Here we have Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck as part of a mission to blow up an asteroid in outer space combined with Aerosmith signing one of his biggest songs ever and a very emotional (or not) finale.

24. Road House (1989)

This is one of those mixes that nobody understood and nobody will ever understand, to be honest. Patrick Swayze does everything in this movie that’s always getting worse. The bouncer with high-level studies tries to protect one bar from a corrupt businessman in this incredible good-bad film.

23. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

You can tell that the Fast and Furious franchise is taking things to the next level with all the maneuvers they do every single film. Well, it’s better to see that than the original sequel “2 Fast 2 Furious”. Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson tried to emulate the success Vin Diesel had in the first movie but nothing like that happened. Bad dialogues, a terribly told story and more make this movie something you’d only watch on a Sunday afternoon when you literally have nothing else to do.

22. The 6th Day (2000)

Arnold Swarzenegger had some very questionable roles in his acting career and it’s fair to say he’d be featured on this list a lot. In this movie, the former bodybuilder joined forces with Tony Goldwyn and Robert Duvall, two big names in the industry at the time, but nothing good came from their union. An evil billionaire urges a scientist to make cloning experiments, creating a doppelganger of Arnold, unleashing madness.

21. Airborne (1993)

Have you ever imagined how a Karate Kid movie would be with skateboards and stuff? Well, I introduce you to Airborne, a movie that features the young Seth Green and Jack Black. When one teenager from California moves to Cincinnati, he somehow makes enemies with some bullies until he earns their respect by winning a race. Yeah… That’s the movie.

20. Bee Movie (2007)

The plot of this movie is just… It’s quite interesting, to say the least. Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld wrote it and participated in it, but it’s still crazy. A bee finds out humans have been using honey for years without paying them and decides to sue them. It won the case and things go wrong on earth, prompting this bee to change its stance. The worst part of it? The movie was made for children.

19. Rambo 3 (1988)

You know the phrase ‘you die as a hero or live enough to become a villain’? Well, that’s exactly what happened with Rambo 3. They separated from the origins of the story and delivered this movie when John Rambo kicked some Russian’s butts and in Afghanistan. Very fun if you want to see something different.

18. Book Club (2018)

Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen star in this movie as four women who are part of a book club and get a little turned on when they read the Twilight book. Seeing them entering their world of fantasy and living love in real life is certainly interesting for some people and if you want to laugh, this is the one for you.

17. The Boy Next Door (2015)

Truth be told, we all would get crazy if Jennifer Lopez was our neighbor but this young man took things to the next dimension. The Boy Next Door is about a guy that has a crush on an English teacher that lives next to him. Somehow he conquers the woman and then gets obsessed with him, hurting people in his ‘quest’ to own the lady. This is a movie you’d only like to see once and that’s it unless you also have a crush on J-Lo.

16. Collateral Beauty (2016)

This movie has high expectations but they mightily failed to deliver a good product. Even though they had a very good cast, including Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, and Keira Knightley among others, Collateral Beauty is confusing for viewers given all their plots and the biggest one of the movie. Smith’s character is tricked into ticking that concepts of "Love," "Time," and "Death” visit him.

15. Excalibur (1981)

Fun fact about this movie: Liam Neeson and Patrick Stewart acted in it. However, that didn’t save it from being a complete disaster given their flamboyant acting and the crazy story they told to the public. Now, this has become a movie to watch if you want to laugh out of cringe or spend an afternoon learning how you shouldn’t make a film.

14. Meet Joe Black (1998)

“Meet Joe Black” seems to be like a failed experiment. Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins star in this movie and that’s pretty much it. It’s unclear what they wanted to see with this but nothing was good. It is some sort of religious movie that talks about life and death or something in the middle.

13. The Greatest Showman (2017)

It’s incredible that this movie was inspired by somebody that actually lived. Well, it seems like they only used the name of P.T. Barnum and nothing else. The movie is entertaining, yes, but that doesn’t hide the fact that they put some crazy things in the film that will blow your mind and ask yourself what they were trying to do with certain moments.

12. Jingle All the Way (1996)

Say what you want, this is a Christmas classic. Who didn’t spend morning watching Arnold Swarzenegger running around an entire city trying to find a Turbo Man action figure to his son? Let alone his fights with Sinbad dressed as Turbo Man himself. This movie has ‘Christmas’ written all over it and it doesn’t matter how bad it was, people will always watch it.

11. John Carter (2012)

Contrary to their success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney really failed with this movie. John Carter is about a man that becomes King of Mars (yes, you read that right) and is very famous among women. The movie was a complete failure at the box office and the company desisted on their plans to make this a franchise. Yes, they had big plans for it. However, John Carter can still be entertaining if you have nothing else to watch.

10. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Adapting musicals to the big screen hasn’t been the best idea of all. They realized it was terrible with ‘Cats’ but before that, we had Mamma Mia!, the first installment of this series. Not even Meryl Streep could make the movie a good one, but people seem to really love it. They even released a second one and the results were a little better.

9. Season of the Witch (2011)

With some differences, this was a bad copy of the Lord of the Ring, where Hellboy (Ron Pearlman) and Johnny Blaze (Ghost Rider) are transporting a witch across Europe. That should tell you this is already a crazy movie, but the dialogues between Cage and Pearlman are something else.

8. National Treasure (2004)

This movie has propelled Nicolas Cage’s status as a living meme. The actor was once one of the most respected in the industry but after taking some questionable roles, his career has gone downhill. His “I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence" line is the only thing that stands out about this movie.

7. xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

When XXX: State of the Union arrived, nobody wanted to see anything more from the series, but when Vin Diesel returned to the movie, the expectations were a little high. However, that didn’t last too much. Just like Fast and Furious, Diesel starred in a movie with lots of crazy and unrealistic moments.

6. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)

The prequel of this movie was pretty decent, but when Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance landed, it killed all the hype around the movie. It was directed by the people that made ‘Crank’, who turned Nicolas Cage into some sort of Chev Chelios with a fire skull. Pretty dope if you only want to see some good action scenes and nothing else.

5. The Fifty Shades of Grey franchise (2015-present)

This can trigger a lot of people but it’s the truth, these movies are bad as they come. None of the three movies are salvageable and things went worse film after film. It all started when a billionaire smoothly chases a college senior and they get engaged in a weird relationship where she’s loyal to him although they aren’t a couple and the dude has some crazy tastes. That’s only the beginning of everything and the second and third movies didn’t make anything better. The Weekend’s soundtrack is good, though.

4. Limitless (2011)

This movie was a dream for everybody and it actually led a lot of people to look for the pill that Bradley Cooper took to become the genius we see in the film. Cooper’s voice tells the benefits of this pill and how great you can be when you truly open your mind. Well, that’s exactly what you have to do before watching this movie. It’s very entertaining yet crazy and unreal.

3. The Happening (2008)

This movie has one of the worst endings in history, and that’s a lot to say. M. Night Shyamalan has earned a reputation of having the craziest plot twist in his movies and this one is one of the worst. Mark Wahlberg plays a science teacher running away with his family after some virus made humans kill and mutilate themselves. It all goes worst to a very anticlimactic ending that puts this movie on this list.

2. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

This movie also has one of the worst endings in history. When everybody believed we were going to see the final battle between the Cullen family and the Volturi, we found that the epic fight between the two groups was just a premonition. It was a good closure to the Twilight saga until that moment. If you know when to stop, this movie can be a great watch on a Sunday afternoon.

1. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

This is the pinnacle of movies that are ridiculously fun to watch. After two good movies, Sam Reimi wanted to give a very good product but his bosses decided to take a different direction, giving us this movie that seems very flat, with no character development whatsoever and a bunch of villains waiting for their entrance like they are in a play. That’s Spider-Man 3, but you can’t deny it is very fun to watch.