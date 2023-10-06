The countdown to Halloween has already begun, and not only have many families decorated their homes, but some are already organizing the plans they will have on the night of October 31st and many of these plans involve movies.

Over the years, television channels and streaming platforms have created special sections to celebrate the holiday from home. It’s the perfect time to revisit some of the spookiest classics.

Netflix is one of the platforms that has been releasing new titles in the horror, mystery, and paranormal genres. Many of them have been starring some of the most popular celebrities of the moment. Here, check out which ones they are…

5 horror movies with big actors to watch on Netflix

His House (2020)

Cast: Sope Dirisu, Wunmi Mosaku, Matt Smith, Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba, Javier Botet, Emily Taaffe and Rasaq Kukoyi.

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam, Jim Beaver, Burn Gorman and Javier Botet.

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds… and remembers.

Fear Street: 1978 (2021)

Cast: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Ashley Zukerman, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira and Benjamin Flores Jr.

In 1978, two rival groups at Camp Nightwing must band together to solve a terrifying mystery when horrors from their towns’ history come alive.

Apostle (2018)

Cast: Dan Stevens, Richard Elfyn, Paul Higgins, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth, Lucy Boynton, Michael Sheen and Sharon Morgan.

In 1905, a man travels to a remote island in search of his missing sister who has been kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult.

The Invitation (2022)

Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee.

After the death of her mother, Evie is approached by an unknown cousin who invites her to a lavish wedding in the English countryside. Soon, she realizes a gothic conspiracy is afoot and must fight for survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history.