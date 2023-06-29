Oppenheimer is getting closer and closer to the end of its countdown. Not only is it one of the most anticipated films of the year, but it will compete with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. It is expected to earn Cillian Murphy an Oscar nomination.

The cast is made up of several top-notch stars. Among them are Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Florence Pugh, Olivia Thirlby, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Gustaf Skarsgård, Rami Malek and many others.

Christopher Nolan‘s work has been heavily marketed and not only are people looking forward to its debut on July 21, but they also want to know other details such as its soundtrack. Meanwhile, here are 5 similar movies you can watch on Prime Video…

5 movies similar to Oppenheimer to watch on Prime Video

Testament (1983)

It is just another day in the small town of Hamlin until something disastrous happens. Suddenly, news breaks that a series of nuclear warheads has been dropped along the Eastern Seaboard and, more locally, in California. As people begin coping with the devastating aftermath of the attacks — many suffer radiation poisoning — the Wetherly family tries to survive.

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

When the president of Russia suddenly dies, a man whose politics are virtually unknown succeeds him. The change in political leaders sparks paranoia among American CIA officials, so CIA director Bill Cabot recruits a young analyst to supply insight and advice on the situation. Then the unthinkable happens: a nuclear bomb explodes in a U.S. city, and America is quick to blame the Russians.

Radioactive (2020)

The story of Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie and her extraordinary scientific discoveries—through the prism of her marriage to husband Pierre—and the seismic and transformative effects their discovery of radium had on the 20th century.

A Boy and His Dog (1975)

Set in the year 2024 in post-apocalyptic America, 18-year old Vic and his telepathic dog, Blood, are scavengers in the desolate wilderness ravaged by World War IV, where survivors must battle for food and shelter in the desert-like wasteland. Vic and Blood eke out a meager existence, foraging for food and fighting gangs of cutthroats.

Threads (1984)

Documentary style account of a nuclear holocaust and its effect on the working class city of Sheffield, England; and the eventual long run effects of nuclear war on civilization.