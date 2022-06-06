‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has been the blockbuster of the summer so far, with a domestic box office of $300 million. However, it seems like Paramount Pictures doesn’t have the rights to distribute the movie anymore. Here, check out why the studio is being sued.

While not many believe that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was going to be successful, the film has become one of the big grossers of the year with domestic earnings of $300 million so far. However, the success of the movie it’s getting tarnished by a copyright lawsuit.

‘Maverick’, starring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, is the direct sequel of the 1986’s classic. The script of the original movie was written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr., and it was based on a 1983 article in California magazine by Ehud Yonay.

However, now the heirs of the article’s author (he died in 2012) are suing Paramount Pictures, claiming that the studio no longer holds the copyright to the magazine story. Here, check out what we know so far about this controversy.

Paramount Pictures allegedly doesn’t have the license to distributed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

According to Variety, Yonay’s widow Shosh Yonay and his son filed a notice in 2018 to reclaim the copyright of the story and it took effect in 2020. They sued Paramount with the argument that the studio has distributed ‘Maverick’ without obtaining a new license to use the primary material.

The report also says that they seek damages “as well as an injunction that would bar Paramount from distributing the film.” Meanwhile, according to Variety, Paramount says that the “claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

The sequel, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, was first due to be released in July 2019. However, the film suffered several delays. First, production needed more time to finish the flight sequences and then, it was delayed two more years, due to the pandemic.

That means that filming ended more than a year after the heirs of Yonay reclaimed their copyright. Variety also reports that they are represented by Marc Toberoff, who is an expert of copyright battles with studios and who is currently involved in a lawsuit against Marvel.