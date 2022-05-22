'Top Gun: Maverick' , starring Tom Cruise and Jeniffer Connelly, is flying to cinemas (May 27) and its director Joe Kosinski ('Oblivion', 'Olyn the Brave') explains how they managed to film the aerial stunts.

Joseph Kosinski has been behind big projects in Hollywood such as ‘Tron: Legacy’, ‘Oblivion’ and ‘Only the Brave’. However, the highly anticipated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, starring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, could be his most ambitious movie to date.

The film is a direct sequel of the 1986’s original, which has become a classic and it has even been selected for its preservation into the National Film Registry, due to its cultural influence. The soundtrack, the performances and the aerial stunts have been the elements most praised.

So, it’s not surprising that both Cruise, who is also a producer for ‘Maverick’, and Kosinksi wanted to make the sequel as real as possible. That, of course, includes the incredible action sequences with the F-18s, which forced the cast to train to be able to get into the airplanes themselves.

Kosinksi reveals how Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast filmed the actions sequences

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kosinksi said that in order to filmed the action sequences for ‘Maverick’, he and Claudio Miranda, the cinematographer, had to made a “15-month science experience” alongside the Navy “to convince it that it was safe to put six cameras in there.”

They had to work with six cameras in the jet aircrafts, which required pulling out pieces of the F-18s to have space for the equipment. “Claudio and I sat with them and pointed at every piece of equipment in the back of an F-18 and asked if it needed that piece to fly and when they said ‘no’, we said: ‘Pull it out’,” he explained to the outlet.

Kosinski said that they used a Rialto, which is “a very small Imax-quality camera," with “custom lenses, and we custom manufactured lens hoods, and they fit all of the parameters the Navy required.” Then, Cruise did the first test flight with the whole camera, alongside a Navy pilot.

One of the challenges was that when they shot the scenes in the aircraft, actors couldn’t communicate with the crew. “We rigged a switch that would turn all six cameras on and off, so Tom would run the camera when he was ready to shoot or the light was right and do the runs,” Kosinksi added to The Hollywood Reporter.