Glen Powell will appear in 'Top Gun: Maverick', which hit theaters on May 27, and the 33-year-old actor has talked about his character and the connection he has with the first film.

After six delays, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is flying its way to the cinemas (coming out on May 27) and, if the rave reviews and the standing ovation at its premiere in Cannes are an indication, the movie is going to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

From the original cast, Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer are returning as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazanski. However, the spotlight will also be shared with new pilots portrayed by Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez and Jay Ellis.

One of the main storylines is between Maverick and Teller’s Rooster, Goose’s son. However, the first reviews are also saying that Powell’s character, “Hangman” is a stand-out of the movie. Here, check out how “Hangman” connects with the original film according to the actor.

Glen Powell explains the dynamic of his character in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Powell, 33, said that his character ‘Hangman’ represents the energy of ‘Iceman’ in this new film, as Val Kilmer’s role is more narrowed down this time and doesn’t have time in the air.

"Hangman could be considered Iceman-adjacent. You have to honor the first movie and yet not live in the first movie, otherwise it becomes derivative and then no one's going to love it,” he explained to the outlet. "He would probably consider himself the greatest weapon the navy's ever produced.”

"He's a cocky pilot who has a good time flying. In a very intense movie, he's having the best time of anybody,” he told EW and also explained that he originally auditioned to be Goose’s son. However, he lost the part to Miller and he didn’t want to take the role of “Hangman” until Cruise convinced him.

“It's the hardest thing to do as an actor, to go, ‘This movie's going to be absolutely incredible, but I don't feel like I know what I would do in it,’” he told Men’s Health. However, once he spoke with his idol and Christopher McQuarrie, who was rewriting the script, he decided to give it a shot.

After ‘Maverick’, which could be a turning point in his career, Powell is set to appear in the Korean War Navy drama ‘Devotion’, which is due to fall this year. His last role was Netflix’s rom-com ‘Set It Up’ and the animated film Apollo 10 ½, which premiered early this year.