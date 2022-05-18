‘Top Gun: Maverick’, starring Tom Cruise, will hit theaters next week. Anthony Edwards, who played Maverick's best friend Goose, won't be returning but he has shared his thoughts about the sequel.

Tom Cruise’s fighter pilot Pete Mitchell will be back on the big screen next week, when ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ hits theaters (May 27). The film has received rave reviews from early screenings and even got a six-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Festival.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Cruise and Jerry Brukheimer, which was also behind the first one, ‘Maverick’ relies on nostalgia while also introducing new storylines. Only Val Kilmer will return with Cruise for the sequel, while Jennifer Connelly and a whole new fleet of pilots will take over.

While fans might be disappointed by the absences of Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan, one character wasn’t able to return due to... Well, being dead: Micthell’s best friend and co-pilot Goose. However, that doesn’t mean Anthony Edwards, who played the character, doesn’t have opinions about the sequel.

Anthony Edwards recalls his time in ‘Top Gun’

In 2020, Edwards shared his thoughts on the upcoming sequel and it seems like he has nothing but love for the film and his former co-star Tom Cruise. "It'll be fun to see. I love flying and I loved what we've achieved in that original that broke a lot of rules. It was just so exciting visually. Of course [Cruise] will do it justice,” he said according to MovieWeb.

Edwards also remembered how it was the preparation process to be able to film the scenes inside the fighter airplanes. "The most fun was getting qualified so that you could actually ride in the backseat to do the filming,” he said.

“It was an incredible experience because we had to go through all the air and water survival training that anybody would have to go through to fly in the back of one of those planes. It was pretty exciting,” Edwards added.

Edwards is most known for his role in the successful TV series ER, but he has worked in several more productions, including Law & Order. His most recent role was as Alan Reed in Netflix’s true crime show ‘Invented Anna’ and as Bruce Dunlevie in AppleTV+ ‘WeCrashed’.