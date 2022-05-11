It’s almost time for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to hit theaters. The sequel, starring Tom Cruise reprising his role as Peter Mitchell, is set to be one of the blockbusters of the year. Here, check out the release date, cast and what are the early impressions.

The highly anticipated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the sequel of the 80’s classic, is almost here after several delays. Tom Cruise will be back as the lead, this time to train a new group of pilots in what promises to be an epic blockbuster.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood has suffered to generate big numbers at the cinema. However, this summer, which has started with bombastic results of the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, there’s an expectation of better numbers.

As the first movie, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will feature great aerial stunts, with Tom Cruise doing own stunts. With a new cast, including the inclusion of Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, here check out everything you need to know about this movie.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere: When is the release date of Top Gun 2 in the US?

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. The movie suffered a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it very difficult for production to complete the complex action sequences. The film will premiere at the Cannes Festival.

Top Gun: Maverick: 2022 Cast

From the original cast, Tom Cruise will return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and Val Kilmer will also have a brief appearance as Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. However, neither Meg Ryan or Kelly McGillis will return. Here is the complete cast:

Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone

Glen Powell as "Hangman"

Lewis Pullman as Bob Floyd

Ed Harris as a Rear Admiral

Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky

Monica Barbaro as Natasha "Phoenix" Trace

Charles Parnell as Rear Admiral Warlock

Danny Ramirez as "Fanboy"

Manny Jacinto as Fritz

Bashir Salahuddin as Coleman

Jay Ellis as Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch

Lyliana Wray as Amelia Benjamin

Jean Louisa Kelly as Carole Bradshaw

Greg Tarzan Davis as Coyote

Bob Stephenson as United States Air Force General Edward Clayton

Chelsea Harris as Flag Aide Angela Burke

Jake Picking as TBC

Raymond Lee as TBC

Top Gun: Maverick: Early reviews and social media reactions

Coming out 40 years after the original, not many people were betting for the sequel to be good or even needed. However, it seems like ‘Maverick’ is not only a good movie but, judging by the early reactions, is one of the best sequels of all time.

For example, Robert Liefield, comic-book writer (creator of Deadpool, among others), tweeted: “I’m stunned, STUNNED at how absolutely outstanding TOP GUN:MAVERICK is! Perfect pace, thrills, cast, chemistry!!!”

Meanwhile, film writer Dimitri Krauss said that the movie is “perfect, no notes. Trust Joseph Kosinski to deliver the most genuine, heartfelt, and downright breathtaking blockbuster of the year. The memory of Tony Scott lives on.”