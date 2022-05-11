The highly anticipated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the sequel of the 80’s classic, is almost here after several delays. Tom Cruise will be back as the lead, this time to train a new group of pilots in what promises to be an epic blockbuster.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood has suffered to generate big numbers at the cinema. However, this summer, which has started with bombastic results of the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, there’s an expectation of better numbers.
As the first movie, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will feature great aerial stunts, with Tom Cruise doing own stunts. With a new cast, including the inclusion of Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, here check out everything you need to know about this movie.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere: When is the release date of Top Gun 2 in the US?
Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. The movie suffered a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it very difficult for production to complete the complex action sequences. The film will premiere at the Cannes Festival.
Top Gun: Maverick: 2022 Cast
From the original cast, Tom Cruise will return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and Val Kilmer will also have a brief appearance as Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. However, neither Meg Ryan or Kelly McGillis will return. Here is the complete cast:
- Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw
- Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin
- Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone
- Glen Powell as "Hangman"
- Lewis Pullman as Bob Floyd
- Ed Harris as a Rear Admiral
- Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky
- Monica Barbaro as Natasha "Phoenix" Trace
- Charles Parnell as Rear Admiral Warlock
- Danny Ramirez as "Fanboy"
- Manny Jacinto as Fritz
- Bashir Salahuddin as Coleman
- Jay Ellis as Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch
- Lyliana Wray as Amelia Benjamin
- Jean Louisa Kelly as Carole Bradshaw
- Greg Tarzan Davis as Coyote
- Bob Stephenson as United States Air Force General Edward Clayton
- Chelsea Harris as Flag Aide Angela Burke
- Jake Picking as TBC
- Raymond Lee as TBC
Top Gun: Maverick: Early reviews and social media reactions
Coming out 40 years after the original, not many people were betting for the sequel to be good or even needed. However, it seems like ‘Maverick’ is not only a good movie but, judging by the early reactions, is one of the best sequels of all time.
For example, Robert Liefield, comic-book writer (creator of Deadpool, among others), tweeted: “I’m stunned, STUNNED at how absolutely outstanding TOP GUN:MAVERICK is! Perfect pace, thrills, cast, chemistry!!!”
Meanwhile, film writer Dimitri Krauss said that the movie is “perfect, no notes. Trust Joseph Kosinski to deliver the most genuine, heartfelt, and downright breathtaking blockbuster of the year. The memory of Tony Scott lives on.”