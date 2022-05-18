‘Top Gun’ (1986) is remembered for its iconic soundtrack, including Berlin’s Take My Breath Away. However, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, coming out next week, won’t stay behind and big artists have contributed to its music. Here, check out the tracklist for the sequel.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters next week (May 27), thirty-six years after the first film was released. Tom Cruise, this time also as a producer, will come back as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, who will train a new fleet of pilots while also facing ghosts of his past.

The film just premiered at the Cannes Festival and received a six-minute standing ovation. The first reviews have called it one of the best sequels of all time and everything is set for the movie to become a phenomenon at the box office.

However, while there are many changes, including the cast, the film will live to the spirit of the original. Not only with incredible aerial stunts, but also with the music. “This album continues the musical legacy that the original Top Gun ignited back in 1986,” said producer Jerry Brukheimer. Here, check out which songs are part of the soundtrack and who contributed to it.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ music and soundtrack has Lady Gaga and OneRepublic

The original Top Gun soundtrack is one of the most successful ever, reaching 9x Platinum in the US since its release, while also collecting awards. Berlin’s ‘Take My Breath Away’ took home the Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

This time, a ballad for the movie was written by none other than Lady Gaga, who already has an Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Was Born’. She said that she has been working in ‘Hold My Hand’ for “years”, and she wrote with BloodPop and Ben Rice. OneRepublic also contributed with ‘I Ain’t Worried’, with a more upbeat sound.

The rest of the score was composed by multiple Award-winner Hans Zimmer, who, according to producer Jerry Brukheimer, used the melody of ‘Hold My Hand’ to use as a love theme throughout the movie. The film will also feature songs from the previous film such as ‘Danger Zone’ by Kenny Loggins and ‘Great Balls of Fire’ by Jerry Lee Lewis.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Entire tracklist

This is the tracklist of the original soundtrack according to Interscope Records:

1. Main Titles (You’ve Been Called Back to Top Gun)

2. Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins

3. Darkstar

4. Great Balls of Fire (Live) by Miles Teller

5. You’re Where You Belong / Give ‘Em Hell

6. I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

7. Dagger One is Hit / Time to Let Go

8. Tally Two / What’s the Plan / F-14

9. The Man, the Legend / Touchdown

10. Penny Returns – Interlude

11. Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga

12. Top Gun Anthem