The highly anticipated 'Top Gun: Maverick' is finally available to watch in theaters, after being pushed back two years. However, if you want to enjoy it at home, check out when it's coming to streaming.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ finally hit theaters this weekend, 36 years after the original film was released, and it’s been one of the best openings of the year with a $151 million, including Thursday previews. The movie’s release is also the best for Tom Cruise, who has scored his first opening with $100 million and more.

It seems like the two-year delay was worth it. Aside from the stratospheric numbers, the film has also been met with critical acclaim, it currently has 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been well-received by audiences, with a A+ score in Cinemascore.

The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and the return of Val Kilmer. While it seems like the film is attracting audiences back to theaters, many people could still prefer to watch it from home. Here, check out what we know about when it could come to streaming.

When is ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ coming to streaming?

If you want to enjoy the movie from home, you have to wait a little longer. The film, for now, it’s only available in theaters across the country exclusively. In fact, Cruise himself was determined to bring the movie to the big screen and not release it directly on streaming. However, it’s expected to be available online some time soon.

While the studio hasn’t announced any official streaming date yet, if we took the last releases we can figure out a similar schedule. The film is distributed by Paramount Pictures so will probably be available on Paramount+, which is affiliated with the studio.

Since the pandemic, most new films have had a theatrical window of about 45 days. If Paramount+ keeps the same schedule, Top Gun: Maverick will be available online around July 11. If not, the film will probably follow a more traditional path, with first a VOD release, which is usually around 1-3 months after the theatrical run, and then it will hit streaming services.

*This article will be updated.