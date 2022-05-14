‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters on May 27. The sequel will star Tom Cruise once again as Pete Mitchell, however Kelly McGillis won't come back as his love interest. Director Joseph Kosinski explained his decision.

Tom Cruise will be returning as Lt. Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell for the highly anticipated sequel of the action drama film ‘Top Gun’, which was released in 1986 and since then has become a classic in American culture. The sequel will be released on May 27.

One of the main’s attraction of the first movie was Kelly McGills, who portrayed the romantic lead, Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, who was an instructor at Top Gun. With Meg Ryan, who was the partner of Mitchell’s best friend Goose, they were the only female characters.

However, neither of them will come back for ‘Maverick’ as Jennifer Connelly will be playing the love interest this time. Director Joseph Kosinski talked about this decision with Insider and revealed why he didn’t bring them back.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Director didn’t want to rely too much on nostalgia

Speaking to Insider, director Kosinski said that he didn’t even consider bringing back the two major female characters to the sequel. "Those weren't stories that we were throwing around," he said.

"I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards (...) It was important to introduce some new characters,” he added. From the original film, Val Kilmer will return as "Iceman" Kazansky, while Maverick will train Goose’s son "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller).

While ‘Top Gun’ was the first major movie role for Ryan, 60: McGillis, 64, was already a star in the 80s with starring roles in 1985's 'Witness' opposite Harrison Ford and 1988's 'The Accused' alongside Jodie Foster.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, McGillis talked about her absence in the film. “I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about,” she said. Connelly, 51, is eight years younger than Cruise.