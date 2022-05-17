With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ coming out on May 27, it's the perfect time to revisit the first film and what better way to do it than learning the story behind its iconic soundtrack.

When one thinks of ‘Top Gun’, it’s impossible not to think about the soundtrack. The film, led by Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis, has been regarded as a classic of the 80's, especially for the power ballads and melodramatic pop tunes that accompany the impressive aerial stunts.

While the movie received mixed reviews, critics weren’t exactly crazy about some parts of the plot, its soundtrack was one of the strong points of the film. ‘Take My Breath Away’, performed by Berlin, won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

During the summer of 1986, the soundtrack of Top Gun became number one in the US charts and spent five nonconsecutive weeks. It has been so successful that it has reached a 9x Platinum certification since its release. So, do you remember the songs?

Top Gun Soundtrack: The story behind ‘Take My Breath Away’

While ‘Take My Breath Away’ became a number one song, it wasn’t the first choice for the soundtrack. Steve Lukather from TOTO revealed that theri song ‘Only You’ was originally written to be the love theme of the movie, but they chose ‘Take My Breath Away’ instead.

‘Take My Breath Away’ was written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock (who was also Moroder’s mechanic) for the movie, by petition of producer Jerry Bruckheimer for the romantic scenes. Moroder also wrote ‘Danger Zone’, which was recorded by Kenny Loggins.

The song was first offered to The Motels, who recorded a demo but then Moroder thought of Berlin. John Crawford, guitarist and founder of Berlin, said in an interview with The Shortlisted that Terri Nunn recorded the vocals and that he found out of the existence of the song when they chose it for the movie.

Top Gun 1986: Original soundtrack list

Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins

Mighty Wings by Cheap Trick

Playing with the Boys by Kenny Loggins

Lead Me On by Teena Marie

Take My Breath Away by Berlin

Hot Summer Nights by Miami Sound Machine

Heaven in Your Eyes by Loverboy

Through Fire by Larry Greene

Destination Unknown by Marietta

Top Gun Anthem by Harold Faltermeyer and Steve Stevens

What song does Tom Cruise sing in Top Gun?

One of the most iconic scenes in the movie is when Maverick (Tom Cruise), alongside Goose (Anthony Edwards), wants to impress Charlotte (Kelly McGillis) and start a Karaoke performance. They sing 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' by The Righteous Brothers, which was later added to the expanded edition of the soundtrack.