‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters on May 27 and Tom Cruise's character, Pete Mitchell, will have a new romantic interest played by Jennifer Connely. Check out what director Joseph Kosinski said about the new storyline.

After several delays, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters on May 27 and new characters will be introduced. Including a new romantic lead for Tom Cruise’s character, Pete Mitchell, Penny Benjamin, played by Jennifer Connelly.

Since the announcement of a sequel for the beloved ‘Top Gun’, released in 1986, many people wonder which actors of the original cast were going to return. Only Cruise and Val Kilmer, as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, were set to come back

Meanwhile, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro and Glen Powell and company are part of the new cast. However, while Connelly’s character is one fans haven’t seen before, it turns out it actually isn’t that new to the story.

Top Gun: Penny Benjamin, the old flame of Maverick

With McGillis out of the picture after director Joseph Kosinski didn’t consider bringing her out (or Meg Ryan), he decided to develop a new story with a new romantic lead. However, if the name Penny Benjamin rings a bell because it was mentioned in the first movie.

As reported by Insider, in the first film Penny is referred to as "the Admiral's daughter" whom Maverick had a casual relationship with before attending Top Gun. However, in the sequel, she is the owner of a bar near the flight school and a single mother.

"Penny Benjamin, a character we have heard mentioned but never seen before, was an amazing opportunity to bring Jennifer Connelly's character into this film," director Kosinski told Insider. Meanwhile, Cruise’s character will also have to deal with training Goose’s son, portrayed by Teller.