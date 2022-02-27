Which is the best streaming services for you? Here, check out all the prices, specifications and catalog of the top streaming platforms in the US to decide what is your best option.

The era of television on demand is here and, now more than ever, viewers have many options of streaming services. While Netflix started it all, now every major network and media company has launched its own platform, which can make it a little bit overwhelming to choose one.

The best thing is that, depending on your budget and what kind of content you want to watch, you have plenty of options and you can choose which one suits you better. For example, if you’re a sports fan you can consider subscribing to fuboTV (free trial) or getting a package with Disney+ and getting ESPN Plus too.

Also, with Netflix’s new prices, you might consider cheaper options, such as Peacock’s free tier or trying Prime Video. However, with major studios such as Sony and Warner Bros. having earlier streaming releases of new movies, you could also have in mind subscribing to the streaming services with deals to release new films.

Comparing the top streaming services in 2022

Netflix

Starting Price: $10 per month

Ads: No.

While Netflix has lost some titles to other platforms, this streamer is still one of the main options for many people thanks to its wide variety of content, including original series such as Bridgerton, Cobra Kai and more.

Paramount+

Starting price: $5 per month

Ads: Essential plan.

Paramount+ (free trial), formerly known as CBS All Access, not only has original content such as Yellowstone prequel or the iCarly reboot, they also have live news and sports. The on-demand shows and movies are from popular brands such sas CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Paramount Network.

Disney+

Starting Price: $8 per month

Ads: No.

DisneyPlus is the streaming service for the family and children. If you want to watch the vast majority of the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star War catalog, then this is the one for you. They also have original TV shows, mostly from Marvel, National Geographic content and The Simpsons. You can also get the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and ESP+, for $13.99 a month.

Hulu

Starting price: $7 per month

Ads: Basic plan

Hulu has a variety of shows from networks such as ABC, Fox and NBC, including content just one day after they air, like The Bachelor or American Idol. You can also find original productions such as ‘How I Met Your Father’ or ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

Peacock

Starting price: free

Ads: Basic free plan and premium

The free version of Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, has a variety of movies, news and live sports. However, if you want to watch fan-favorites shows such as The Office, you can upgrade to premium ($5 per month) and premium plus ($10 per month). They also have original content such as ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Bel-Air’ and you can enjoy sports such as Premier League soccer matches.

HBO Max

Starting price: $10 per month

Ads: Basic plan.

On HBO Max you can find a top-tier catalog that includes HBO entire catalog, DC Universe, Studio Ghibli films and fan favorites such as Friends, Rick and Morty, and Harry Potter movies. Also, HBO Max has a deal with Warner Brother to release movies short after their theatrical releases (in some cases the same day) so you can enjoy The Matrix Resurrections, King Richard and even The Batman. The standard price is $15 per month, while the basic plan won’t have the newest movies.

FuboTV

Price: $64,99 per month

Ads: Yes.

If you’re a sports fan, fuboTV (free trial) is one of the best streaming services to access live sports without having a cable subscription. The streaming service offers 120-plus channels, including almost every major broadcast and cable network. It also has a 4K streaming for select content on demand.

Prime Video

Starting price: $9

Ads: No.

Prime Video has a lot of original shows, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys, movies, an impressive back catalog of older films. Also, you can watch the NFL on Thursday nights.

Apple TV

Starting price: $5 per month

Ads: No.

Apple TV Plus only includes original content such as Ted Lasso, Dickinson or The Morning Show. They have more than 50 exclusive original movies and shows. The app also has high-end features like 4K resolution, HDR and mobile downloads.