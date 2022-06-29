Travis Barker is not only known for being Kourtney Kardashians husband, but also for his brand new career as an artist. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the 46-year-old drummer.

Travis Barker is one of the best known drummers in the punk rock world. He was a member of bands such as Feeble, Expensive Taste, The Aquabats, Box Car Racer, The Suicide Machines and +44. He is currently a member of the legendary band Blink-182, with whom he had his first tour in 1999, and Transplants, with Tim Armstrong and Rob Aston.

From a very young age he felt a love for music, taking into account various genres such as punk, hip-hop, metal and more. At just 5 years old, Travis had already started playing the drums to later begin taking music lessons with a jazz teacher.

"I don't see myself as the best drummer in the world. I just try to be the best I can be. Other drummers may not see me as a traditional drummer due to the fact that I mix things from other genres when playing drums", confessed the artist during an interview with David Ciauro.

Travis Baker's life

The 46-year-old drummer has come clean more than once, saying he doesn't feel he's had an easy life. In 2008, Barker was present at a tragic plane crash in South Carolina. It was a private flight, which he and his team were on. Only Travis and his friend DJ AM survived.

The tragedy was not only traumatic because of the events themselves, but also because two pilots, his security guard Charles Still and his best friend and personal assistant, Chris Barker, were killed. Still seriously injured Travis. He suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body and was in the hospital for months, with a total of 16 surgeries. "I stayed in burn centers for the next four months. That felt like hell", he told ABC in an interview.

Now, thanks to his wife Kourtney Kardashian, the drummer has been able to get on a plane again. He has been panicking since the accident, causing him to miss shows with Blink-182. When the couple flew to Cabo, Barker posted a photo of them in front of the plane, saying "With you anything is possible."

Travis Barker's love life

In 2001 he married Melissa Kennedy. They were married at the height of his band blink-182's fame. Shortly after Travis' second album with blink was released, but the pair split up in August 2002. She was quite involved in his professional life, as she was involved in the band's documentary and also helped Travis with the creation of his clothing brand.

On October 30, 2004, he married the actress and winner of the Miss USA 1995 title, Shanna Moakler, with whom he had 2 children -Landon Asher and Alabama Luella- and a rather gothic wedding, Tim Burton style.

He is currently married to the eldest of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney. According to Style Caster, Kourtney and Travis officially tied the knot on May 22, 2022 at L'Olivetta, a Dolce & Gabbana-owned villa in Portofino, Italy. The couple held their reception at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle near their wedding venue.

This week the artist was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for an unconfirmed medical condition, but some messages written by the musician himself and his daughter on social networks worried fans. For the moment there is no news about his health condition but his fans hope that something will be known soon.

Travis Barker's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrity's fortune is estimated at around $50 million. He was also a contestant on MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers, published a memoir, founded a fashion company and a record label.

His most successful album with Blink-182 was Enema of the State, which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. In 2016, the prestigious rock magazine Rolling Stone included him in the list of the 100 greatest drummers of all time.