A few months ago, Travis Kelce, the NFL star of the Kansas City Chiefs, made a huge effort to meet Taylor Swift. In fact, it all happened when he went to one of her concerts at The Eras Tour.

It was a very surreal moment as the player confirmed he wrote his cell phone number on a bracelet so the singer could get it while she was performing on stage.

Though Travis Kelce didn’t have success, the rumors just kept growing on social media regarding a possible relationship between them. Now, he finally talked about the whole situation.

Is Travis Kelce the new boyfriend of Taylor Swift?

During a special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis Kelce was asked if he was somehow bothered by all that’s been said about him on social media. It was a chance to finally set the record straight.

“No. I mean, it’s life baby. I threw it out-there. I threw the ball on her court. I told her, you know, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.’ So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Of course, Travis Kelce also mentioned the controversial joke made by his brother, Jason, in which he guaranteed they were a couple. “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides. The guy can’t stay out of the frickin’ headlines.”