Oh no... there's trouble in paradise? According to some rumors, Travis Scott has been unfaithful to Kylie Jenner right after the birth of their second child. Here, check out all about the new scandal and also how much money the rapper owns.

Travis Scott is one of the most influential figures of the Kardashian/Jenner clan but just a day ago he found himself involved in an unfortunate scandal. Apparently the rapper had cheated on Kylie Jenner just after the birth of their second child, whom they had initially named Wolf.

After the rumors began to circulate, he was quite enraged by all the speculation and decided to make several statements. "There's a lot of shit going on. An uninvited person started spreading pictures of what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing my video. I will say this for the last time. I've never been with this person, so please stop these cyber games and the whole fictional story", he assured.

The 31-year-old rapper would have been with the influencer Rojean Kar and was backed up with several photos, videos and evidence but what has led him to break the silence were the theories that were installed in social networks, especially that of his separation with the 25-year-old businesswoman and model.

Travis Scott's net worth

The rapper's net worth is $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has been in the industry for several years and his music has been ranked among the most listened to. He was once one of the highest paid and most popular rappers in the world and in a year of touring he can earn between $40 million and $60 million total without much effort.

Between September 2017 and 2018, he earned around $20 million between touring, record sales and his contract with Nike. That's when he was enshrined as one of the 15 highest paid rappers on the planet for a full year. Between June 2018 and 2019 he doubled down and earned $60 million. He also grossed $65 million from his Astroworld tour alone.